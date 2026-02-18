Style icon of the day: Priyanka Chopra serves high drama in statement brown gown

Priyanka Chopra is popular for her bold and versatile fashion choices. She is often lauded for striking a perfect balance between classic elegance and contemporary edge.

Actress Priyanka Chopra is popular for her bold and versatile fashion choices. She is often lauded for striking a perfect balance between classic elegance and contemporary edge. Whether she is hitting international red carpets in couture gowns or attending global events in power suits, Priyanka is a pro at making confident fashion choices. So when she hit the red carpet for the world premiere of her latest Hollywood release, The Bluff, she made sure all eyes were on her. Priyanka - who has presented Indian designers on international platforms and collaborated with leading international fashion houses - has never be scared of experimenting with her style. And her recent look proves why she is called a true fashion icon.

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's VIRAL look

Priyanka Chopra's stunning ensemble was inspired by character Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden's iconic look. Her outfit which was deep brown in colour, featured a leather corset-style bodice. What infused edge to the outfit were the panel detailing and stitched lines. As evident from photos, her outfit fitted her torso perfectly. Priyanka's skirt balanced the edginess of the bodice. Stitched in a soft fabric, her skirt was draped beautifully around her waist and hips. The skirt was styled in a manner that it created a high slit that helped her flaunt her toned legs.

