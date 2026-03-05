Style icon of the day: Rashmika Mandanna elevates ethnic fashion in Mysore silk saree for wedding reception

Rashmika Mandanna left fashion enthusiasts in awe as she appeared for her wedding reception in a stunning Mysore silk saree.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding reception: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda held their wedding reception on March 4 in Hyderabad. Several videos and photos from the bash have gone viral on social media platforms. As expected, all eyes were on Rashmika Mandanna who set the fashion bar high by serving another look which was an interesting blend of tradition and effortless charm. One look at her recent photos is enough to understand why is a true style icon. For the occasion, Rashmika opted for a traditional ensemble. The popular actress stepped out in a gorgeous Mysore silk saree that was all about timeless Indian elegance.

Rashmika Mandanna exudes royal charm

Rashmika's stunning custom saree was hand-woven by Madhurya's weavers. In an attempt to pay an ode to her roots, Rashmika's ensemble featured Gandabherunda motif. For the unversed, Gandabherunda, is a mythical two-headed bird which stands for strength and authority. It is part of South Indian history. Rashmika finished her look by opting for gold jewellery and a braid that was beautifully adorned with flowers. She kept her makeup minimal, and finished it by wearing a bindi and sindoor.

What did Vijay Deverakonda wear?

For the wedding reception, Vijay too donned a traditional outfit. He paired a cream kurta with dhoti. He finished the look by carrying a shawl on his shoulder. As both Vijay and Rashmika arrived at the venue, they waved at paps, smiled and greeted them. Both even folded their hands out of respect.

Celebrities attend Rashmika and Vijay's wedding reception

Several celebrities attended Rashmika and Vijay's wedding reception that was held in Hyderabad. Among those who were seen were Chiranjeevi, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Sukumar, Neena Gupta, Nagarjuna and wife Amala, son Naga Chaitanya, Daggubati Venkatesh, Radhika Sarathkumar, R Sarathkumar, Nani, Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara, Sreeleela and Dheekshith Shetty. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and wife Upasana, Vivek Mehra and Naveen Polishetty.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Film director Karan Johar and actor Kriti Sanon arrive to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. pic.twitter.com/CfjtoO5OlD — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu and Kodava wedding held in Udaipur

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted two wedding which included traditional Telugu and Kodava ceremonies on February 26. While Telugu wedding honoured Vijay's heritage, the customary Kodava (Coorg) wedding celebrated Rashmika's roots. The couple got married in the presence of family members and close friends. It was held at the luxury hotel ITC Mementoes.

