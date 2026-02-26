ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us

Style icon of the day: Rashmika Mandanna redefines elegance in Anamika Khanna ensemble

Rashmika Mandanna's wedding look exudes the kind of bridal vibe that doesn't scream for attention, but will still make you stop and stare in admiration.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: February 26, 2026 8:21 PM IST

Style icon of the day: Rashmika Mandanna redefines elegance in Anamika Khanna ensemble

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Devarakonda wedding: When it comes to blending grace with glamour, Rashmika Mandanna does it best. Her wedding look too exuded the kind of bridal vibe that doesn’t scream for attention, but will still make you stop and stare in admiration. Every aspect of her look - from the outfit to her accessories - appears carefully picked. It may be deeply traditional, but it still looks totally fresh. Both Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot today in Udaipur. The couple got married in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony which was held at 10:10 AM. Their second ceremony honoured the actress' Kodava heritage.

Also Read
VIROSH Wedding LIVE updates: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's nuptials BEGIN, couple ties the knot

Decoding Rashmika Mandanna's look

Rashmika looked gorgeous as she walked in a stunning rust-red ensemble. Anamika Khanna creation wasn't just a saree. On the contrary, it was a celebration of culture wrapped in elegance. The drape not only featured shimmery embroidery, but also temple-inspired motifs. It was classic, graceful and rooted in tradition. The actress finished the look by opting for temple jewellery. This included layered gold necklaces, traditional earrings and other jewellery pieces.

Also Read
VIROSH Wedding LIVE Update: Soon-to-be-bride Rashmika Mandanna's SURPRISES Vijay Deverakonda; grooves to THIS Pushpa 2 song during...

What did Vijay Devarakonda wear for his wedding?

Vijay Devarakonda stood out in an ivory dhoti silhouette which was paired with a vermillion angavastram. This was also designed by Anamika Khanna. The embroidery was inspired by Deccan textile traditions. The ensemble featured subtle temple and forest motifs.

Also Read
Virosh ki haldi: Inside photos from Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s ceremony go VIRAL

Vijay-Rashmika looked adorable in VIRAL photos

Both Vijay and Rashmika looked regal in their traditional outfits for both wedding ceremonies. And the photographs beautifully captured their most honest moments - which included them exchanging garlands and enjoying every moments of the rituals. While sharing the photos, with the pictures, Vijay wrote an emotional note which explained the bond he shares with Rashmika. His post was lauded by fans for being tender and honest.

What did Rashmika wrote for Vijay?

"The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man!" it further read. "I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed! Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! ❤️ I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! ????❤️ it’s full party time now!!??❤️ Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you! ❤️"

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Yashshvi Srivastava

As a passionate and creative entertainment content writer,Yashshvi Srivastava has gained almost 1 year of experience working for BollywoodLife (Zee News) and has been a consistent supplier of high-performing stories while attaining remarkable target results. Being a part of the entertainment industry she has got an opportunity to work with Bollywoo...Read More
Tags Rashmika Mandanna Rashmika Mandanna Anamika Khanna Look Rashmika Mandanna Bridal Look Rashmika Mandanna Bridal News Rashmika Mandanna Style Icon Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Look