Style icon of the day: Rashmika Mandanna redefines elegance in Anamika Khanna ensemble

Rashmika Mandanna's wedding look exudes the kind of bridal vibe that doesn't scream for attention, but will still make you stop and stare in admiration.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Devarakonda wedding: When it comes to blending grace with glamour, Rashmika Mandanna does it best. Her wedding look too exuded the kind of bridal vibe that doesn’t scream for attention, but will still make you stop and stare in admiration. Every aspect of her look - from the outfit to her accessories - appears carefully picked. It may be deeply traditional, but it still looks totally fresh. Both Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot today in Udaipur. The couple got married in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony which was held at 10:10 AM. Their second ceremony honoured the actress' Kodava heritage.

Decoding Rashmika Mandanna's look

Rashmika looked gorgeous as she walked in a stunning rust-red ensemble. Anamika Khanna creation wasn't just a saree. On the contrary, it was a celebration of culture wrapped in elegance. The drape not only featured shimmery embroidery, but also temple-inspired motifs. It was classic, graceful and rooted in tradition. The actress finished the look by opting for temple jewellery. This included layered gold necklaces, traditional earrings and other jewellery pieces.

What did Vijay Devarakonda wear for his wedding?

Vijay Devarakonda stood out in an ivory dhoti silhouette which was paired with a vermillion angavastram. This was also designed by Anamika Khanna. The embroidery was inspired by Deccan textile traditions. The ensemble featured subtle temple and forest motifs.

Vijay-Rashmika looked adorable in VIRAL photos

Both Vijay and Rashmika looked regal in their traditional outfits for both wedding ceremonies. And the photographs beautifully captured their most honest moments - which included them exchanging garlands and enjoying every moments of the rituals. While sharing the photos, with the pictures, Vijay wrote an emotional note which explained the bond he shares with Rashmika. His post was lauded by fans for being tender and honest.

What did Rashmika wrote for Vijay?

"The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man!" it further read. "I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed! Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! ❤️ I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! ????❤️ it’s full party time now!!??❤️ Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you! ❤️"

