Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda visited his native village Thummanpet The actress won several hearts with her flawless look.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 2, 2026 9:55 PM IST

Style Icon of the day: Rashmika Mandanna's traditional look is elegance personified

Each time Rashmika Mandanna makes an appearance in a saree, she just doesn't wear it - she owns it. With her recent appearance, Rashmika proved why she is considered one of the most respected and admired style icons of her generation. Following their wedding in Udaipur, both Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda made a visit to Vijay’s native village, Thummanpet, in Telangana. Going by the videos and photos that have gone viral on social media, it was high on emotions and style. The stunning actress opted for a cream and red silk saree, and donned a traditional look that was both timeless and refreshing. Her saree instantly caught fans' attention for it exuded a regal charm, courtesy the fabric and impressive colour palette.

