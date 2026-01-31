Style Icon of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s black suit moment is pure KING energy, reminds fans why he still rules fashion

SRK received the Global Style Icon Award at a Dubai Mall event. The award was given out by Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, who cited Khan as the major inspiration for the program.

Shah Rukh Khan stole the limelight at the Dubai Mall on January 30 to win the Global Style Icon Award. The Bollywood megastar was honoured at the first Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards, a watershed moment for both the actor and the city's fashion industry. As the culmination of the two-day Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion, the award ceremony was held at the Armani Hotel Dubai. The event converted the famed retail centre into a festival of style, culture, and worldwide influence.

What did SRK say about his idea of fashion?

Khan maintained his usual modesty about his style credentials even after being awarded one of the most prestigious honours in fashion. "I don't know much about fashion. I only usually wear blue jeans and white shirt," King Khan said during the ceremony.

The award was given out by Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, who cited Khan as the major inspiration for the program. At the conclusion of the presentation, the two gave each other a heartfelt embrace.

Khan made a joke about the honour, implying that his friend might have influenced the decision. "I feel like my award is a little biased. He must have pulled a few strings for me to get this. He must have put in a little word for me," he said with his trademark humour.

Designer Manish Malhotra, who dressed Khan for the evening in a smart suit, also took home the Couture Designer of the Year award. Khan has worn Malhotra's creations in a number of movies, and the two have a lengthy history of working together. During the Dubai Mall event, the King actor wore a black suit with black pants.

"When he's not in his usual traditional wear (Mohammad Alabbar), he himself is quite stylish. I wore one of his styles in one of my movies, but I am not doing it anymore," Khan said, prompting playful teasing about a memorable lift scene.

Khan was photographed with Alabbar at a special winners' dinner the night before. His ensemble, which included a black t-shirt and blazer, fitted denim cargo pants, a casual beanie, and sneakers, displayed his usual carefree flair.

