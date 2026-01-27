Style icon of the day: Urvashi Rautela serves pure drama in off-shoulder black gown featuring a bold thigh-high slit

In our new series - Style Icon of the Day - we spot celebrities who truly own their fashion moments. Today, the spotlight is on the glamorous and unapologetically stylish actor Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi Rautela knows exactly what needs to be done to make every fashion moment feel almost like an event. And her recent appearance, wherein she donned an off-shoulder black gown proves this. The actor recently stepped out in an outfit that screamed an interesting mix of old-school glamour and modern edge. The off-shoulder neckline exuded elegance, as it highlighted her collarbones and shoulders. But what really grabbed everyone’s attention is the jaw-dropping and bold thigh-high slit.

Urvashi Rautela OWNS fashion

Whether Urvashi is sporting bold silhouettes or creating red-carpet drama, she clearly knows how to make every appearance count. Take a look at her recent appearance, and you’d understand why she deserves to bag BollywoodLife’s ‘Style Icon Of the day’ title. The black gown hugs her frame perfectly, and helps her sport a sultry and sophisticated look like a pro. While Urvashi proves that black will invariably be ultimate power colour. Urvashi opted for minimal accessories, glowing makeup and hair styled in soft curls, and ensured her gown did all the talking.

How have netizens reacted to her look?

As expected, social media couldn’t keep calm as fans flooded the comments section with fire emojis and multiple compliments. One fan posted, ‘So Beautiful’, and next comment read, ‘An angel on earth’.

