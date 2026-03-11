Style icon of the day: Zendaya lights up Paris Fashion Week in bridal-inspired outfit

Zendaya's bridal-white look at Paris Fashion Week has reignited wedding rumours with Tom Holland after fans spotted a mysterious gold ring.

Zendaya made sure all eyes were on her when she made a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The gorgeous actress wore an eye-catching all-white ensemble and a simple gold band. This was enough to make fans speculate is she has secretly married Tom Holland. Zendaya was styled by Law Roach in a modern bridal fashion for the Louis Vuitton show. Zendaya finished her look by opting for minimal jewellery. Even though there has been no official confirmation of marriage from Zendaya and Holland, their wedding rumours continue to make headlines. For the unversed, both had maintained absolute privacy throughout their relationship.

On March 10, 2026, Zendaya made heads turn at Paris Fashion Week in the most stunning ensemble. During her first appearance since wedding rumours started, Zendaya was seen wearing a thin gold ring, which she tried to hide. The actress wore the gold ring on her left hand, and her engagement ring wasn't put on. Instead, she wore another chunky diamond ring above it, but fans were able to spot it.

Decoding Zendaya's look

Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton's shire-style white gown. It included a high, pointed collar and a train. It featured a cut at the front, and gave it a minidress look. She finished the look by wearing black pumps and a black leather belt.

