Sudha Chandran’s Devi Bhajan moment goes viral as she appears in deep trance; video sparks…

Sudha Chandran's recent Devi Bhajan movie has been going viral on social media as she appears in a deep trance. The video has sparked a lot of debate about whether it's true or not.

Sudha Chandran has again made headlines for her personal life. The actress’s recent video has been drawing attention and mixed reactions online. In the viral clip, Chandran can be seen in a trance-like state with many fans claiming that she appears to be possessed by a spiritual deity. Sudha Chandran was seen in red and white saree in a temple, where she also wore a headband tied across her forehead that reads, Jai Mata Di’. In the mid-Bhajan, she was seen visibly overwhelmed and out of control. It prompted three people to hold her and support her to prevent from falling and hurting herself.

Sudha Chandra’s viral Devi Bhajan moment

It is a religious event where Sudha Chandran participated in Mata Bhajans. During the chants, she suddenly went into a devotional trance. The video has been widely going viral on social media. Here is what netizens say. A user said, “Overacting k 5 rupee kato.” Another wrote, “Kya dong hai ye sbbb sbko pgl bna rhe mata k naam peq.” A comment read, “Dhong hai ye sb kuch nhi hota aisa.” Another wrote, “New God on earth.” A netizen wrote, “Agar exactly real may Kali maa aagaya inka oupar toh phir sab ko Baagna parta.” A comment read, “All drama. To get Publicity. People can fall to any levels for fame.” A user said, “Plz ye sab video post mat karo.” A fan said, “I can feel her in this situation being a Himachali I know what’s. Happening my father Sahb is a teacher and you don’t believe this happen to him special in sone Pooja hawan jagran and when u see this happening in front of your eyes with your loved you have to Belive in supernatural powers ❤️Jai maa kali.”

About Sudha Chandra

The actress is a renowned face in the Indian cinema and television industry. She was part of many projects like Solvathellam Unmai, Mayuri, No.1 Kodalu, Naache Mayuri, Doree, Kaahin Kissii Roz and Phoolan Hasina Ramkali, to name a few. She rose to fame with the iconic movie, Mayuri, in 1986. It is inspired by real life journey as a classical dancer, which remains a celebrated work. She impressed the audience with her performance in big television shows. Sudha was part of many shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Naagin 6, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Mata Ki Chowki - Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti.

