Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira Kapur SLAMS Priya Kapur defamation case: ‘Everything I have said is...’

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur has finally reacted to the defamation case filed by Priya Kapur. In her statement she has asserted that Priya "can't walk away with everything."

Mandhira Kapur has reacted to the defamation case which was recently file against her by Priya Kapur. Mandhira insisted that she didn't lie. Additionally, she also mentioned that Priya “can’t walk away with everything” in the ongoing case. During an exclusive chat, Mandhira expressed that her statements were true and stressed on the fact that she would never retreat, but fight again the legal action.

What did Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira Kapur say?

Mandhira spoke to HT City and mentioned that she never made any false statements. She said, “Everything I have said is documented in court; how can I be defaming anyone? If I have said anything untrue, please inform me, as I assure you I have not lied at all." She referred to Priya Kapur defamation case as a strategy to "divert" her attention from the "ongoing situation.”

Mandhira further added, “The reality is, all of this belongs to my mother, my sister, myself, our children, and my brother’s children. No one intended to exclude Priya; she is the one who has instigated all of this. No one was planning to deny her share of the family inheritance, but you cannot take everything and simply walk away."

At last, Mandhira Kapur revealed that she is keeping in contact with Karisma Kapoor and her children, while still saying that Kiaan and Samaira have lost their best friends and their father, her mother has lost her son, and it is a tough situation. She remarked that while people are thinking it is all about money, what it really is, is the legacy that Sunjay Kapur and his father had created. She also pointed out that the company was previously doing well, but now the situation is reversed, at the same time questioning whether she should also initiate a defamation case against Priya.

In her words: "The kids have lost their best friend. My mother lost her son. It’s very tough. Everyone is going on about the money, but it’s also about my father’s legacy. The whole story that she (Priya) is doing about my father, that he ran down the company to the ground and my brother brought it up... no, the company was doing really well. Should I put a defamation against her now? You want to play this game? We can keep playing it. I have got nothing to lose."

