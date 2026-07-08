Sunny Deol's new CLEAN-SHAVEN avatar breaks internet; fans connect it to his Hanuman transformation in Ramayana

Sunny Deol's clean-shaven look has gone viral, with fans wondering if he's preparing to play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Here's why the actor's dramatic makeover is creating a buzz online.

Actor Sunny Deol continues to stay in the news for his professional life. Fans are always eager to see him back in action on the big screen. Sunny Deol was last seen in Border 2. Now, he has several exciting projects lined up. In the meantime, Sunny has been spotted with a striking new look. He sported a clean-shaven appearance, and the pictures have gone viral on social media.

Sunny Deol's new look

Sunny Deol was recently seen wearing a blue shirt paired with denims. He also donned a white suit and black sunglasses. Fans loved his fresh, clean-shaven look. Many users asked if he had started preparing for the role of Hanuman. Sunny Deol's new avatar was widely appreciated, with comments flooding in calling him "handsome" and "dashing."

Sunny Deol will be seen in Ramayana

Sunny Deol is all set to play the role of Hanuman in Ramayana. The film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It will be released in two parts. The first part is scheduled for this Diwali, while the second part will hit theatres next year on Diwali. Ranbir Kapoor is playing Ram, Sai Pallavi is portraying Sita, and Ravi Dubey will be seen as Laxman.

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Sunny Deol will be seen in these films

Sunny Deol also has other films in the pipeline, including Ikka, Partition 1947, and Gabru. Ikka is slated for an OTT release on Netflix, where Akshaye Khanna will also be seen. The teaser for Partition 1947 has already been released. Aamir Khan is producing the film, and Karan Deol and Preity Zinta are part of the cast.

Ramayana team to launch trailer or promo clip?

While posts on Climax India claim that the makers have picked July 18 for the trailer launch, another post on Bollywood Talkies suggested that the clip releasing this month could be another promotional asset, much like the 'Rama First Glimpse', and that the trailer could release on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday in September.

About Ramayana

Ramayana, which is rumoured to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India, features music by Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer and Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman, while Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG is handling the film's VFX. The epic has also emerged as one of IMDb's most anticipated Indian releases of 2026, with Ramayana: Part 1 slated for a Diwali 2026 release and Ramayana: Part 2 scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

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