Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari call it QUITS? Here's what we know

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari, who dated for six years after meeting on The Forgotten Army in 2020, have reportedly broken up. Read further to know what is going on and what made the couple that everyone adored go thier own ways?

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari call it QUITS? Did Sharvari’s Success end her 6 year relationship with Sunny Kaushal

After six years together, it looks like actors Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari have parted ways. Apparently, her career took off just as his stalled and behind the scenes, people have a lot to say. Sunny and Sharvari kept things low-key from the start. Fans liked them because they didn’t show off or turn their relationship into a PR circus. They both kicked off their acting journeys around the same time, and they met on the set of The Forgotten Army back in 2020. That’s when things started.

Now, word is they’ve gone their own ways. And if you believe the rumors, it’s the same old tale, her career caught fire, and his slowed to a crawl.

Sunny Had Talent, But Luck?

Let’s be honest, Sunny Kaushal is no slouch. He grabbed eyeballs in Gold in 2018, playing his part with real presence. Shiddat a few years later landed him in the spotlight for a bit. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba gave him a chance to show more range. Critics noticed and audiences too. Still, that breakout hit never really showed up for him.

Meanwhile, his brother Vicky Kaushal shot to superstardom. After Chhaava in 2025, Vicky was everywhere. Imagine watching your own sibling zoom past while you’re still waiting for that one big script. A couple of years back, Sunny and Sharvari felt like up-and-comers together. Then The Forgotten Army faded and, well, some of that chemistry faded too.

Sharvari’s Rise Shifted Everything

Sharvari didn’t get an instant bump from The Forgotten Army, either. But things shifted after Munjya did well and then Maharaj on Netflix got people talking. She became a regular with YRF and it's a known fact that major studios always help. Suddenly, it was Sharvari doing everything and picking up the tag of 'the next big thing.' One industry insider put it simply: “Sharvari is more famous than Sunny today. So, it kind of made things awkward between the two. And, it is one of the reasons that got them to go their separate ways in 2025.”

Rumors About Vedang Raina

And then there’s Vedang Raina. He and Sharvari just starred together in Main Vaapas Aaunga, a period romance. Vedang was linked to Khushi Kapoor before, now his name pops up with Sharvari. They’re both keeping quiet, not confirming or denying anything. People close to Sunny and Sharvari say a reunion isn’t on the cards, they’re on different pages now.

A Story as Old as Time

Honestly, this is a story we’ve all seen. Two people start together. One gets luckier, gets busier. Priorities change, schedules shift, one ego bruises, even if nobody means to. Sunny did nothing wrong, he put in good work, from Gold to his latest. Sharvari, same thing. The Forgotten Army was supposed to be their launchpad. Six years dating is real. But sometimes, six months of different career trajectories is all it takes to end things.

Where Things Stand Now

Sunny’s still in the game and Sharvari’s fully booked, YRF loves her, Maharaj was her moment. They haven’t commented on the breakup. Maybe it’s temporary or maybe not. But if the real issue was their careers moving at different speeds, there’s not a quick fix. What Sunny needs is the kind of break Vicky gets and that’s nothing to do with romantic gestures. It’s just how Bollywood works. For now, that couple fans rooted for in 2020? They’re moving on, separately.

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