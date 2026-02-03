Sunny Leone's glam night takes SHOCKING turn, faces outfit mishap during...; husband Daniel Weber's quick move wins internet [Viral Video]

Sunny chose a floor-length, rich brown gown that was all drama and class for the occasion. The dress had a delicate drape that gathered at the waist and a plunging V-neckline. The dress was enhanced through her choice of basic yet striking accessories

Sunny Leone, who hosts Splitsvilla 16, became the centre of attention during a Mumbai event that took place on Sunday, February 1, because of her unexpected wardrobe malfunction. The actress and her husband, Daniel Webe,r appeared to paps at their stylish event, which resulted in multiple social media platforms displaying their photos and videos from that night.

Sunny impressed everyone with her brown outfit that had a deep neckline, which she wore with complete confidence as she interacted with photographers. The actress faced a sudden clothing issue during the photo session. Sunny’s nipple patch became visible to everyone who watched the viral clips because she did not realise it at first.

Bur what caught netizens eyes, was how Daniel stepped in for her protection. Daniel's thoughtful gesture sparked interest on the internet. Daniel noticed the mishap and waved towards Sunny, alerting her to the problem. The actress was then seen changing her clothing, addressing the issue with poise and dignity.

The event, captured on tape, has now gone viral, with many social media users thanking Daniel for his attentiveness and support.

Sunny chose a floor-length, rich brown gown that was all drama and class for the occasion. The dress had a delicate drape that gathered at the waist and a plunging V-neckline. The dress was enhanced through her choice of basic yet striking accessories which included rings that provided a subtle shine to her outfit and delicate layered necklaces that accentuated her neckline and bold drop earrings. She wore her hair in a fashionable updo while using a loose curly tendril to frame her face.

