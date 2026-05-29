Suriya’s Karuppu SURVIVES legal scare as HC calls criticism of courts 'healthy'

Read further on why Madras HC refused to ban Suriya's Karuppu over its portrayal of corrupt judges.

Suriya’s Karuppu SURVIVES legal scare as HC calls criticism of courts 'healthy'

A Public Interest Litigation demanding a ban on Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu has been shot down by the Madras High Court. The vacation bench refused to entertain the plea, stating that criticism of the judiciary is healthy and judges “need not be treated as holy cows.”Despite crossing ₹250 crore worldwide, RJ Balaji’s directorial faced legal heat over its depiction of a corrupt court system. The petitioner wanted the film pulled from theatres and OTT platforms. The court disagreed.

How Karuppu Portrays the Judiciary

The film centers on a guardian deity who takes human form as advocate Saravanan, played by Suriya. He’s challenged by fellow lawyer Baby Kannan, played by RJ Balaji, to prove that justice can be delivered without bending the rules. Trisha plays advocate Preethi, who helps him.Karuppu doesn’t hold back. It shows lawyers openly taking bribes and a judge willing to look the other way. Baby Kannan is shown influencing not just colleagues but the entire system. The film argues that even a deity struggles when the legal machinery is rigged against the desperate.

What the PIL Claimed

Chennai advocate RS Tamilvendan filed the PIL seeking a ban. The petition argued that Karuppu damaged the “dignity and majesty of courts” by showing a corrupt judicial officer and an unethical advocate manipulating the system.It further claimed the film scandalised the judiciary and fell under criminal contempt of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. As per Lawbeat, the bench also examined Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, which bars certification if a film affects public order, decency, or amounts to contempt.

Why the High Court Refused the Ban

The bench was blunt. “No one can deny the existence of corruption in the judiciary,” it observed, adding that corrupt judges exist and the High Court “regularly shows exit door” to such “black sheep.”One of the judges had even watched Karuppu in a theatre. The court called the film’s portrayal “grossly exaggerated” but noted that Tamil cinema is often melodramatic, where heroes routinely beat up dozens of villains single-handedly. Crucially, the bench said the CBFC wouldn’t have certified the film if it truly amounted to contempt. Citing a previous ruling, the judges said criticism of judicial functioning allows for “introspection and improvement.” They added, “Judges were not above criticism,” and that filmmakers are entitled to artistic license.

Box Office vs Controversy

Karuppu released on May 15 to mixed reviews. A one-day delay happened due to Dream Warrior Pictures’ financial issues. Yet it’s now the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.The verdict reinforces that creative work can question institutions. For the court, exaggerated cinema isn’t the same as contempt. And for Suriya, the legal battle ends with another win.

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