Sushant Singh Rajput danced as…in Commonwealth Games with THIS Bollywood actress [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's old video dancing in the Commonwealth Games has been going viral. In the clip, he can be seen moving legs with a popular Bollywood actress.

Sushant was one of the versatile actors in Bollywood. He appeared in several films that proved his acting skills. The actor, who starred in movies such as Chhichhore and MS Dhoni, had struggled a lot to establish himself as an actor in the film industry. Sushant worked as a background dancer before his acting career skyrocketed. On his birth anniversary, his video dancing behind Aishwarya Rai as a background dancer has been going viral. The clip was from Commonswealth Games in 2006. In the clip, he can be seen lifting Aishwarya Rai along with other background dancer.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Journey

The actor was always a bright student who secured seventh place in the All India Engineering Examination (AIEEE). When he began studying mechanical engineering, his interest gradually shifted to acting. Meanwhile, he joined Shiamak Davar’s dance group. He then used to participate in a theatre workshop. After moving to Mumbai, Sushant started working as a background dancer and theatre artist in small projects.

Sushant Singh Rajput danced with Aishwarya Rai

The actor got the opportunity to dance with Aishwarya as a junior dancer at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2006. Until then, no one’s attention shifted from Aishwarya to Sushant. However, the late actor always cherished this moment.

After he trained Barry John’s acting workshop, Sushant entered the Television industry. He got his first break in the popular show, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil. But he gained fame with Pavitra Rishta as a lead actor. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor. He then moved to Bollywood with the film Kai Po Che! He later appeared in movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sonchiriya, Thackeray, PK, Drive, Kedarnath, Raabta, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

After his death in 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara was released on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar (now known as JioHotstar). The film also featured Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His death became controversial as fans and family didn’t accept his death as suicide and suspected foul play. The investigation for the case went on for years but it was ruled a suicide by asphyxia from hanging. The case, which was taken over by the CBI, was closed in October 2025. Rhea Chakraborty, who was allegedly involved in the case, was given a clean chit by the CBI.

