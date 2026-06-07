Taapsee Pannu SLAMS bollywood ageism: ‘Told i wasn’t young enough for rom-coms at 30’

Taapsee Pannu is calling out the industry's double standards on age. In a candid chat, she revealed how turning 30 cost her rom-com roles and why female actors face a shrinking window that male stars never see. Her comments add to a growing list of actresses pushing back on ageism.

Taapsee Pannu SLAMS bollywood ageism: ‘Told i wasn’t young enough for rom-coms at 30’

Taapsee Pannu isn’t sugarcoating anything when it comes to ageism in the film industry. She told Times Entertainment that things changed for her as soon as she hit 30. “I came into the Hindi film industry in my mid-twenties,” she said. “You spend three or four years just fighting for half-decent roles. By the time anyone notices you, you’re past 30, and suddenly you’re ‘not young enough’ for a rom-com.” It’s a raw deal. Women in their 20s work hard just to finally break through, but right when their careers pick up, they’re already being told they don’t fit the lead anymore.

The Double Standard: Why Men Don’t Face The Same Clock

Taapsee doesn’t tiptoe around the double standards either. Older male actors still get to play heartthrobs in romantic films, often with actresses young enough to be their daughters. For women, the spotlight fades way sooner. “You just don’t see men getting the same comments. Everyone can see it,” she said. Ageism in casting is still alive and well, and Taapsee notices younger actresses getting the roles, even when the story doesn’t call for it. Directors and producers stick to “fresh faces” for women, no matter how perfect or experienced someone else might be.

South Industry Had Its Own Version Of The Bias

And it wasn’t just Bollywood. She experienced a version of this in the South Indian industry, too. When she worked with a senior actor down South, younger male leads started dodging her. “They’d go, ‘Oh, she’s already acted with him, so now...’” she remembers. “If someone pairs up with Shah Rukh Khan, nobody says that. In fact, working with him can launch your career. But that bias hit me hard when I worked in the South.” For her, it was a lose-lose deal: act with the big names and get labeled “too senior,” or wait for male contemporaries and lose momentum.

Taapsee Isn’t Alone: Actresses Who’ve Called Out Ageism

Taapsee isn’t the only one speaking out. Loads of actresses are calling out age bias these days. Neena Gupta went public about struggling to find work as she got older, until web series and streaming platforms changed things. She even posted on Instagram, asking for roles: “I’m a good actor looking for good parts.” Vidya Balan has called out how women get pushed backstage after marriage or kids, while men don’t get penalized. Kareena Kapoor Khan has openly said she had to fight just to keep playing the lead in her 40s, rather than being shoved into “mom” roles. Even global stars like Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman have talked about Hollywood’s obsession with “expiry dates” for women.

Why This Conversation Matters In 2026

And here’s why the conversation matters now: Audiences are pushing back. With pan-India hits and streaming platforms giving actors longer careers, the old rules are breaking down. Taapsee’s next film, Gandhari, a Netflix action-thriller, is part of that change, putting women in their 30s and 40s in the thick of the action, not just propping up the hero as love interests.

Still, Taapsee’s right, there’s a long way to go. Until casting choices actually stop factoring in age for women, real change is stuck in first gear.

What’s Next For Taapsee

As for what’s next, Taapsee isn’t sitting still. She’s diving headfirst into action with Gandhari, a far cry from the rom-coms she was once told she was “too old” for. Her steady success since 30 proves it: skill has no expiry, even if some casting directors still think it does.

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