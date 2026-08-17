‘Talent doesn’t have an expiration date’ Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali DEFENDS Govinda after Sunita Ahuja called him Komal Rani's 'Sugar Daddy'

Explore what Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has said about defending actor Govinda. Read ahead to know what Somy said about Sunita Ahuja calling him Komal Rani's 'sugar daddy'.

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali DEFENDS Govinda after Sunita Ahuja called him Komal Rani's 'Sugar Daddy'

One celebrity couple who is always making headlines on the internet is actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja. The couple has often been spotted talking about their relationship dynamics in interviews and paparazzi videos. A new video of Sunita Ahuja has gone viral on social media, and it has put her marriage with Govinda on the spotlight once again.

In this viral clip, Sunita is calling Govinda the ‘sugar daddy’ for newcomer actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita’s claim comes amidst the hot rumours about Govinda and Komal’s alleged affair. With all this drama going on, Govinda’s co-actress Somy Ali has come forward to defend the actor. Let’s dive in to see what Soma said about defending Govinda from Sunita’s allegation below.

Sunita Ahuja calls Govinda a 'Sugar Daddy' for Komal Rani

The ongoing controversy surrounding Bollywood veteran star Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has escalated. Sunita has made new comments about Govinda and his newcomer actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. She went on to call Govinda Komal’s 'sugar daddy' amid rumours of an alleged affair between the co-stars. The speculation has also drawn attention to their significant age difference, with Sunita pointing out that Komal is around the same age as their daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

Somy Ali defends Govinda after Sunita’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ comment

With the drama already being messy around Sunita, Govinda, and his co-star Komal, the Bollywood superstar’s co-star, Somy Ali, has come forward to defend him. Somy Ali was once a Bollywood actress who worked alongside Govinda in the movie Agnichakra (1997). She was once in an eight-year-long relationship with Salman Khan from 1991 to 1999.

The former actress has now taken to social media to defend Govinda. Somy posted a collage with photos of her and Govinda on her Instagram. The caption on her post read, “I am going to chime in here as no one else will and show support whenever it’s necessary: I have known Govinda personally and professionally, which is why I can say a few things about him from both ends. Chichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time in that industry. I have immense respect for both Chichi and Sunita.”

She continued talking about Govinda and his ne younger co-star, saying, “However, there is nothing ageist about an actor accepting a role with a younger actress. Talent doesn’t have an expiration date. At a time when work may be difficult to find, choosing to keep working is something to respect—not ridicule. An actor’s worth isn’t determined by his age or by the age of his co-star. It’s determined by his talent, professionalism, and willingness to keep going. Getting another opportunity when doors have been difficult to open should be celebrated. Every actor deserves the chance to prove that they still have something meaningful to offer.”

Somy concluded her post by saying, “Age should never become a weapon against someone who is simply trying to earn a living and continue doing what he loves. Perhaps the most admirable thing about an actor is his refusal to give up when the industry or others start telling him he’s too old.”

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