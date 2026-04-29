Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram post screams Miranda Priestly vibes, fans can’t stop calling her 'Queen'

Several Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Medhaa Rana, Nikita Dutta, Anya Singh attended the Mumbai screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Jio World Plaza. But nobody could beat Tamannaah Bhatia's look.

Tamannaah Bhatia absolutely nailed it when she arrived in style to attend The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on April 28. To be honest, the actor ensured all eyes were on her when she posed for paps in a gorgeous ruby red corset top paired with a textured skirt. She looked sharp, powerful and hard to ignore. While she totally owned the spotlight, what really grabbed everyone's attention was the post she had put out on her Instagram account.

What did Tamannaah Bhatia post on Instagram?

Ahead of the premiere, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram to put out photos of her recent viral look. The gorgeous star rocked a dramatic David Koma corset featuring sculpted off-shoulder detail with ease and perfection. The fit? As evident from the photos, it was absolutely flawless. Tamannaah paired that sculpted corset with an equally stylish midi skirt. Its detailing gave the skirt an extra edge. And the interesting slit just infused the right amount of sass. She finished the look by wearing thigh-high boots. Isn't that a total power move? She uploaded her photos with a caption that read 'That's all'.

What's the connect here with Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestly?

The “That’s all” dialogue which was mouthed by Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada is deceptively simple. But that's also why it carries so much power. In the film, Miranda says “That’s all” to end discussions and chats on her terms. It put forth her absolute authority- and no room for questions and explanations. The line has become iconic because it captures Miranda's personality and perspective in two words.

What have netizens to say?

Ardent fans of Tamannaah Bhatia didn't take too long in reacting to her latest look, and their response was instant. Within minutes of Tamannaah putting out her post on Instagram, the comments section was flooded with excitement and appreciation. Many were quick to put out fire and heart emojis. Others called her "Queen". A few other viral posts read, "Beautiful looking gorgeous beauty"; "Looking Stunning"; "Looking so beautiful. Tammy that's all"; "She never fails to surprise her fans"; "Love you more than anything else".

Other celebrities who attended the screening included Karan Johar, Medhaa Rana, Nikita Dutta, Anya Singh, Shibani Akhtar, Rhea Chakraborty, Soha Ali Khan and Huma Qureshi.

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