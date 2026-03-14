Tanushree Dutta's EXPLOSIVE comment on dark side of showbiz goes viral; REVEALS newcomers face abuse: ‘Some end up in prostitution’

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has once again spoken about the troubling realities of the entertainment world. In a recent podcast appearance, she claimed that many newcomers entering the film face many challenges. Read on to know more.

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has once again opened up about the dark side of the entertainment industry. Recently, she revealed in a podcast that many newcomers in the film and TV industry face deception and exploitation. She said that people who come to the industry with big dreams are often trapped by sweet talk and false promises. Tanushree said that new actors are appreciated a lot in the beginning. People say that you are very handsome, very beautiful, and will become a big star one day. New people get excited by these compliments, and they feel that their dreams will be fulfilled soon. But according to the actress, the same compliment later becomes a trap, where people are asked to meet different people and make compromises.

What did Tanushree Dutta say on the dark side of showbiz?

In her words: “Handsome hai, beauty hai — tabhi toh kisi ne unko chadha diya hai. Talent hai ya nahi hai, aaye toh hai. Sabko koi na koi compliment dene wala mil hi jaata hai — ‘aap toh heroine banoge, aap toh yeh banoge’. Char log aake aapko compliment denge aur phir char log aapko behkaane bhi aa jayenge. Pehle chadhaate hain, phir bolte hain ‘inse mil lo, wahan mil lo.’ Aapko bahut sanyam se rehna padta hai.”

What did Tanushree say on industry ‘chocolate’?

Tanushree also gave an example to explain this situation. “Parents ne bachpan mein kya sikhaya? Strangers ke saath nahi jaana. Agar koi chocolate dikhaaye toh kya aap uske saath chale jaoge? Yahaan chocolate chocolate nahi hota. Yahaan alag tarah ka chocolate hota hai. Log aapke ambition, hopes aur aspirations ko use karte hain. Unse khelte hain.” She said some people take advantage of these dreams and lead new artists on the wrong path.

The actress said that every year, a lot of boys and girls come to this industry with big dreams. But many of them face exploitation in the name of work. After some time, they are released, and their story ends there. Tanushree says that the stories of such people do not come out because only the stories of successful people are shown in the industry.

Are people pushed into prostitution in showbiz?

Tanushree also claimed that in some cases, the exploitation is so much that some people go on the wrong path out of compulsion. She said that some people are so broken by this situation that they are pushed into the wrong professions. At the same time, many people return to their city mentally disturbed and leave the industry. “Kuch log prostitution mein chale jaate hain kyunki itna abuse ho chuka hota hai ki log unko us dhande mein daal dete hain. Kuch log itne damage ho jaate hain ki woh apne shehar wapas chale jaate hain,” she said.

Why did Tanushree reveal the dark side of showbiz?

The reason why Tanushree Dutta said this is so that the new actors are careful. She said that if her words could save the lives of some people or they could be saved from wrong decisions, then it would be a big thing for them. She said, “Main aaj yeh sab isliye bol rahi hoon kyunki agar mujhe platform mila hai aur agar main chaar bhi zindagiyan bacha loon, toh woh mere liye bahut hai.” The actress clearly said that she is an artist and is not ready to sell her life at any cost.

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