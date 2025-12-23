Tanya Mittal’s VIRAL paparazzi moment is about...; netizens call her ‘Overacting...'

Tanya Mittal wedding Rumours: Bigg Boss 19 finalist Tanya Mittal keeps making headlines even after her stint at the reality show. Now, in a recent viral video, Tanya is seen addressing the paps. The influencer says that she brought gifts for them.

After her stint on Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal has become one of the most talked-about social media stars. Tanya Mittal, who finished third in the race, was recently seen mingling with photographers. She says she brought gifts for the paps in the widely shared video. In the video, Tanya says, "Main abhi bhi apke liye gifts layi hoon."

Tanya looks adorable in a pink saree. She accessorised the look with white netted gloves and some heavy ornaments.

How netizens reacted to the video?

One user commented, "Itni ameer hone ke baad bhi why was she wearing imitated jewellery?? Something is fishy ?" Another wrote, "Overacting ki dukan." A third commented, "Iske alawa kisi or ki video dala karo."

Tanya Mittal to get married soon?

Online, there has been a lot of discussion regarding Tanya Mittal and her purported February 26, 2026, wedding. The influencer has surely caught the attention of many social media users and viewers who now question whether she is really going to marry on the date rumoured. The talks of marriage, which often did not have any official declaration or note of confirmation, were spread widely through discussion forums like Reddit, where people talked about the possible wedding date. Certain postings even began to name probable partners or details of the event, although these remain unconfirmed and speculative at this point. The whole scenario of the internet swirling around illustrates how fast misinformation can travel, especially in the case of a celebrity from the reality show world who has recently been on Bigg Boss 19.

What is the truth behind Tanya Mittal's wedding?

Currently, not even Tanya Mittal herself or her closest friends have officially stated that she will get married on February 26, 2026. There has been no announcement from either Tanya's social media profiles or trustworthy media sources about a potential husband or an exact wedding date.

