Tara Sutaria cosies up to AP Dhillon, gets kissed by...; Veer Pahariya’s expression leaves fans totally...: He looks...' [Viral Video]

Tara Sutaria was seen cozying up with AP Dhillon at his concert in Mumbai. Tara's boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, was seen disappointed as fans noticed his expression. Read on.

Popular singer AP Dhillon performed in Mumbai on December 26 as part of his One of One Tour at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra. Bollywood star Tara Sutaria made a surprise entry on the stage and performed at Dhillon’s song, Thodi Si Daaru, " a song in which both the stars collaborated. During the performance, Tara and AP wrapped their arms around each other while they were performing on the song. Not only that, Dhillon was seen kissing Tara’s cheeks. While there was a steamy chemistry on stage, Tara’s boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, had a disappointing expression, which was one of the major highlights that was noticed by the netizens.

Veer’s reaction to their closeness quickly went viral on social media. Some eagle eyed fans noticed that Veer’s expression was upset while he was continuously watching them. Despite his disappointing expression, he was seen lip-syncing Thodi Thodi si Daaru. Towards the end of his performance, AP was seen planting a kiss. Fans shared their views on the video. A user said, “Ye Bichara Tension Mein Aa Gaya.” Another wrote, “Cheer kum & Fear zyada lag raha hai shakal pe bichare ke..” A comment read, “I didn’t see him cheering at all.” Another comment read, “Best friend with Benefits ? & Boyfriend give you Security.” A user also mentioned, “She is clearly flirting and he is pissed off.” A user commented, “I wouldn’t hug another Man in front of my Man. It’s just respect. You can dance on stage without touching the singer.” A comment read, “Insecurity at its peak.”

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

AP Dhillon’s songs

Dhillon is known for his songs like excuses, with you, insane, brown munde, dil nu, true stories, summer high, tere te, wo noor, goat, saada pyaar and desires to name a few.

Tara Sutaria’s upcoming movie

The actress will be next seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The Kannada movie is set in a bygone era. It is a gripping tale in the coastal land of Goa, where a drug cartel operates. The film stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Darrell D'Silva, Nayanthara, Akshay Oberoi, Huma Qureshi, Benedict Garrett, Sudev Nair, Kyle Paul and Natalie Burn in key roles. The film has been directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Yash, Venkat K. Narayana under the production company of KVN Productions. The movie will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. Toxic is slated to be released in theatres on March 19, 2025.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more