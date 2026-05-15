Tara Sutaria stuns at Cannes 2026 in Vivienne Westwood gown, serves old Hollywood glamour on red carpet

Tara Sutaria made a glamorous Cannes 2026 debut in a Vivienne Westwood gown and emerald-diamond jewellery at the Women In Cinema Gala hosted by The Red Sea Film Foundation.

Tara Sutaria showed her stylish fashion sense at The Red Sea Film Foundation's 2026 "Women In Cinema" Gala during the 79th Festival de Cannes while she paid tribute to both cinema and fashion on the red carpet. Tanya Ghavri, a renowned fashion stylist, selected a Vivienne Westwood gown and Messika jewellery for Tara's red carpet fashion. Tara, who is known for her admiration of classic Hollywood style, has established herself as an actress who embodies this particular fashion trend.

Tara Sutaria's debut at Cannes 2026 red carpet

Tara's first red carpet appearance showcased her delicate bridal-inspired hairstyle through her classic wedding gown.

The Red Sea Film Foundation invited Tara Sutaria to their annual Women in Cinema event at the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival, where she made an elegant appearance on the red carpet to showcase emerging talents from the Arab world and Africa and Asia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

Tara Sutaria rocks 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Tara Sutaria rocked the red carpet of the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival with her stunning presence, having been invited by The Red Sea Film Foundation for their annual Women in Cinema event, which highlights trailblazing talents from the Arab world, Africa and Asia.

The beautiful necklace and earrings adorned with diamonds and emeralds stood out against the monochrome background. The jewelry pieces enhanced Tara's glamorous Cannes debut.

When vintage combines with classic elements

Tara Sutaria's Cannes fashion shows two vintage components which she combines with her classic style through her elaborate diamond and emerald jewelry. Her pre-red carpet looks included two extremely vintage-core silhouettes. For her first look Tara selected a black and white Helsa-designed midi strapless dress which featured lace and poplin details. Tara wore her second outfit which combined an off-the-shoulder corset top with a Rhea Costa midi skirt that fitted her body.

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