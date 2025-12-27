Tara Sutaria turns heads at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai show in..., fans react 'She sets...'

Tara Sutaria recently made a surprise appearance at AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert. The actress stunned everyone with her appearance. Read on.

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria added glamour to AP Dhillon’s Mumbai live show concert on December 26. The star joined the singer on stage and gave every fan a memorable moment. A viral moment has been captured from the stage when the two were seen in an electrifying performance of the chart-topping hit, Thodi Si Daaru. For the concert, Tara was seen donning a thigh-length black dress with a plunging neckline. To elevate her look, the actress opted for a diamond earring, bracelet and red manicure. She was looking like an absolute diva for the magical musical night. Her look was completed with wavy hair, smoky eyes, pink cheeks and dewy makeup. Her boyfriend and actor, Veer Pahariya, was spotted at the event, complementing her in earthy tones and tinted glasses.

Fans were quite excited to see the actress on stage with AP Dhillon. A user said, “That kind of beautiful never replaced.” Another wrote, “Real national crush one and only real goddess and queen of the earth tara.” A comment read, “She is beautiful.” Another comment read, “Lovely and beautiful.” A fan said, “She exactly resembles the picture image Selena GomeZ, the time when she did most of her onstage songs in her 20s.” Another fan wrote, “She set the stage on fire.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Update Dairy (@bollywood_update_dairy)

Tara Sutaria’s surprise at AP Dhillon’s concert

Well, this is not the first time Tara surprised fans by making an appearance at AP Dhillon. Earlier, the actress made a cameo in his Pune show, where she sported a silver mini dress. She then also joined him for his song, Thodi Si Daaru, which proves that their concert chemistry is new and priceless.

AP Dhillon’s One Of One India tour

The Punjabi singer has lit up cities like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Next, he will be performing in Jaipur on December 28. Then the grand finale of the show will be in Ludhiana on December 29.

Tara Sutaria’s movies

The actress is a part of many movies like Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan, Tadap, Heropanti 2, Ek Villain Returns and Apurva, to name a few. She will be next seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film also features Yash, Kiara Advani, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The movie has been directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Yash, Venkat K. Narayana. Toxic is slated to be released in theatres on March 19, 2026. The film will have a box office clash with Dhurandhar.

