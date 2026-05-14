Tejasswi Prakash FED up with Karan Kundrra wedding questions :‘So annoying’

Read further to know what the actress said and why she's tired of constant marriage questions and wants a surprise proposal, not a public announcement.

Tejasswi Prakash FED up with Karan Kundrra wedding questions :‘So annoying’

Tejasswi Prakash is honestly over the wedding questions. Every time she sits down for an interview, someone’s asking about tying the knot with Karan Kundrra. Enough already. Talking to Janice Sequeira, she didn’t hide her frustration: “This question is so annoying.” Sure, she gets why people want to know, but it’s starting to wear her out.

She also shared that she’s not interested in those orchestrated engagement posts everyone seems to love. She’d much rather have Karan surprise her, just a genuine, spontaneous proposal. “I’m the kind of girl who would rather get a surprise proposal after being told to dress up and get my nails done,” she admitted. Forget the social media spectacle; she’s after the real thing.

Turns out it’s not just her dealing with the pressure. Karan gets bombarded with the same marriage questions. Their relationship kicked off on Bigg Boss 15 and has been in the spotlight ever since. So yeah, people naturally ask, but it’s still exhausting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

No Regrets About Going Public

Despite all the attention, Tejasswi doesn’t regret making their relationship public. She’s proud of it. Fans love ‘TejRan,’ and their chemistry basically lit up Bigg Boss 15. They’ve stayed close since then and even teamed up for shows like Laughter Chefs 3, where their playful banter keeps everyone entertained.

What’s Next For TejRan

Now, they’re gearing up for Netflix’s Desi Bling, dropping May 20, 2026. The show will follow them and other Indian celebrities living it up in Dubai.

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