Thalapathy Vijay halts campaign midway to invite newlywed couple into his van [Viral Video]

A newlywed couple in Tamil Nadu had a wedding day they'll never forget, all thanks to an unexpected run-in with Thalapathy Vijay. Read further to know what happend to make the couple's big day unforgettable.

A newlywed couple in Tamil Nadu had a wedding day they’ll never forget, all thanks to an unexpected run-in with Thalapathy Vijay. The two showed up to one of his election rallies, dressed in full wedding attire, just hoping to catch a glimpse as his campaign van rolled by. What happened next felt straight out of a movie.

Spotting the couple in the crowd, Vijay asked his team to bring them up onto his van, right in the middle of the rally. The bride and groom, clearly overwhelmed, climbed aboard to meet their idol. You can actually see them in the videos, faces lit up, the bride beaming, the groom trying his best to keep it together. They touched his feet, he handed over a wedding gift, and in one spontaneous moment, the groom couldn’t help but give Vijay a quick hug.

The bride’s genuine excitement stole the show. At one point, she let out a big, happy whistle while standing next to Vijay, which sent the whole crowd into cheers. Vijay, smiling, raised their hands for everyone to see before the couple climbed down. It honestly turned into a kind of mini celebration right there in the middle of his packed schedule.

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Fans quickly shared the video online and had plenty to say about Vijay’s thoughtful gesture. A lot of people pointed out that he didn’t have to stop, he could have gone on like nothing happened. But he noticed them, he took the time, and he made sure their wedding day came with a memory that’ll last far longer than the rally itself.

Vijay’s campaign, by the way, has been getting plenty of attention like this. He’s been traveling across the state ahead of the big Assembly elections, campaigning for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which is contesting all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. And this couple isn’t the only story making headlines. Just earlier this month, Vijay stopped his entire convoy mid-rally to help another couple after they fell off a bike in Tiruchirappalli, something else the internet couldn’t stop talking about.

Vijay’s rallies aren’t just about votes; they’re turning into moments people remember.

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