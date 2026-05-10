Thalapathy Vijay to release THIS Tamil film after he assumes office?

CM Vijay takes oath on May 10, and Trisha's Karuppu with Suriya hits theatres on May 14 as Kollywood's first big release under his rule.

Thalapathy Vijay to release THIS Tamil film after he assumes office?

Thalapathy Vijay is about to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and fans can hardly sit still. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, crushed it in the 2026 elections, grabbing 108 seats. That means he’s taking the oath on May 10 at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. This is huge, it's the first time in seven decades that DMK and AIADMK aren't at the helm. Congress and VCK helped Vijay’s party cross the finish line.

Just four days after Vijay steps into office, Kollywood drops its next big release: Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan. The timing? Nobody’s ignoring it. Vijay and Trisha's friendship has been gossip fuel for months, ever since their team-ups in Ghilli and Leo, not to mention their joint appearances at weddings. Trisha even made a pit stop at Vijay’s house after his victory, which got people talking even more.

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu had its share of delays before finally locking in May 14 as its release date. The producers dropped a fresh poster to squash postponement rumors, a shot of Suriya and Trisha smiling at each other. Fans are getting major throwbacks to their chemistry in Mounam Pesiyadhe and Aaru. Then there’s the teaser, Trisha’s expressions have that familiar Vijay flair, and the internet is loving it.

The cast isn’t just Suriya and Trisha. You’ve got Sshivada, Swasika, Yogi Babu, Indrans, and Natty Subramaniam in the mix. RJ Balaji co-wrote the film alongside Rathna Kumar, and Sai Abhyankkar handles the music (A R Rahman was supposedly in talks at first, but that didn’t pan out).

Now, about those Vijay-Trisha rumors. Their on-screen spark keeps stoking speculation, especially after they showed up together at a glitzy Chennai wedding. Trisha visiting Vijay after he won set fans off again. Both stay silent, but with Karuppu dropping right after Vijay’s swearing-in, the rumor mill is running overtime.

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