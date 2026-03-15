Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan wedding: After Jason Sanjay drops Jana Nayagan star's initial from name, actress' mother fuels marriage speculation

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's relationship has been the talk of the town. Many reports claim that the two stars may marry soon. Recently, Trisha's mother hinted at the same. Read on to know more

Rumours about Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's wedding have been doing the rounds for a long time. The matter escalated when TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha, filed for divorce. Following this, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan publicly attended a wedding ceremony together for the first time. Both of them entered in matching outfits, which further intensified the wedding discussions among the fans.

Are Vijay and Trisha going to get married soon?

There were also rumours that Vijay took this step to make his and Trisha's relationship official, especially after his wife Sangeetha's divorce petition made headlines. The actor-politician is likely to marry his Leo co-star Trisha soon once he is legally separated from his wife. Meanwhile, the recent behaviour of Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, further strengthened the belief among fans that the rumours of Vijay and Trisha's wedding could be true.

Has Uma Krishnan confirmed Trisha and Vijay's marriage?

Recently, a fan made a reel claiming that Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are going to get married soon. The report also said that the couple is interested in making their relationship official after the elections, and a big announcement will be made soon. The reel was liked by Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, which caught the attention of netizens.

Watch the post here:

It's 100% confirmed, guys! Trisha's mother liked an Instagram post claiming that the wedding is definitely happening and the date will be announced later. We can probably expect a Vijay-Trisha wedding after the elections. pic.twitter.com/r9pCIcibWg — Kenny (@Kenny_offl) March 14, 2026

Fans' reaction to Vijay and Trisha's viral liked post

Now, fans are considering this as a confirmation of Vijay and Trisha's marriage. Amidst the buzz and scrutiny on social media, it seems Uma Krishnan also wants Trisha and Vijay's relationship to come out officially. Many fans believe that the star's mother may be a little worried about this matter. At the same time, another section says that Uma Krishnan may have done this by mistake.

But some fans also remind that Uma Krishnan has liked many such reels and posts in the past, in which there was a glimpse of Vijay and Trisha's relationship. And in the end, they all turned out to be right. At the same time, Thalapathy Vijay is silent on this whole matter, and he has not responded to any report so far. This silence has further increased the curiosity of the fans, and the discussions are going on on social media.

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