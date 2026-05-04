Thalapathy Vijay's celebration at Chennai residence gets Trisha Krishnan's twist; fans react 'His lucky charm'

Amid reports of Thalapathy Vijay's party TVK heading towards a big win in 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, Trisha Krishnan was seen arriving at Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai house. Read on.

Thalapathy Vijay's celebration at Chennai residence gets Trisha Krishnan twist; fans react 'His lucky charm'

It’s full-on celebration mode for Thalapathy Vijay and his fans. The Jana Nayagan star is clearly moving towards what looks like a massive win in his very first election in Tamil Nadu. To be honest, the excitement is off the charts. While his family members and fans have started to party, there’s now an interesting twist that has caught everyone’s attention. It is about his rumoured ladylove Trisha Krishnan.

Trisha at Vijay's residence?

Yes, you heard that right. Trisha was seen arriving at Vijay’s Chennai residence some time back. As expected, within minutes, the video exploded on social media. Fans couldn't keep calm, particularly because of the long-standing rumours about the two. Her presence has only added fuel to the ongoing buzz about the two on the big day. Many have even referred to it as a “perfect moment,” as she joined his close friends and family for celebration of what could be a game-changing victory.

How have fans reacted to viral video?

As expected, social media was flooded with comments as soon as Trisha's video went viral. Some of the viral comments read, "now I am sure. TVK - Trisha VIJAY Krishnan"; "Trisha will “finish” Vijay after she gets selected from the re-election of Vijay's contested constituency and becomes the official CM"; "MGR-Jayalalitha saga in Reels time"; "TN people will continue to celebrate and vibe for Trisha". Another comment read, "Sources say Vijay is likely to resign Trichy East MLA seat after winning it and hand it over to Trisha for contesting. #TVK". A few other comments read, "Man, She has real guts !! Next Jayalalitha in making"; "Better for vijay to finish off divorce with Sangeeta & officially announce relationship with a marriage. DMK ecosystem will try everything cheap to make use of this".

What did viral video from Vijay's residence reveal?

On Tamil Nadu 2026 election result day, Trisha was seen at Vijay's residence. As soon as she was seen by fans inside the car, cheers erupted. The celebratory mood was also evident at Vijay’s residence with his family is deep into celebrations. Several videos of his family members dancing and cheering have been doing the rounds online.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Chennai: Family of TVK chief and actor Vijay dances in joy, as the party continues its lead in the state. It is currently leading on 109 of the total 234 seats in the state. pic.twitter.com/CnNJb5MCFS — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Trisha visits Tirupati's Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

Trisha had visited the popular Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati on her birthday today. Considering the importance of the occasion, many fans were quick to connect her temple visit to Vijay's election journey. Many believe she visited Tirupati to pray for his win.

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