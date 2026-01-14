Thalapathy Vijay's fans TARGETING Parasakthi on social media? Director Sudha Kongara REVEALS...

Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara Prasad recently gave a hint that Thalapathy Vijay's fans have been attacking the movie online. Here is what she said.

Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara Prasad alleged that her film came across online abuse and hinted that Thalapathy Vijay’s fans were the ones behind it. The filmmaker, without naming the actor, pointed out that Prasakthi had a planned clash with Jana Nayagan, which was later pushed due to a censor row. Sudha added that she faced defamation of the worst kind. She also read out a tweet in which it was asked to apologise. She said that some fans of Vijay asked the makers to apologise as there is one more week and they will forgive. Only then, the movie will be able to run.

Sudha Kongara Prasad hints Vjay’s fans targeting Parasakthi online

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kongara said, “We have a long way to go before we take the film to where it needs to reach, and I have to do it in this day and age of marketing. Just allowing your film to speak doesn’t seem to be enough. I am hoping it takes off during the Pongal weekend, reaching more people.”

There is slandering, defamation of the worst kind, hiding behind unknown IDs. We have to counter that. You wonder where it is coming from, and you know where it is coming from. Let me read something I saw yesterday on this X (formerly Twitter) handle BlastingTamilCinema: “CBFC kitta Certificate vangurathu perusu illa.. Anna fans kitta Sorry keetu, Apology Certificate vaangu.. Innum 1 week iruku, avanga manichu vitta #Parasakthi oodum (It is not a big deal to get a CBFC certificate. Apologise to fans of Anna – Vijay– and get that apology certificate. There is one more week. They will forgive you. Parasakthi will run).”

Recently, the Tamil Youth Congress called for a ban on Parasakthi. They alleged that the makers tried to distort historical facts. The party called the makers ‘foolish’ and asked to apologise, claiming that the content hurt public sentiments and misrepresented events. They also asked the authorities to ask the filmmakers to make the changes; otherwise, they will stop the release.

Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Jayam Ravi, Atharvaa and Dev Ramnath in key roles. The movie has been directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad and produced by Aakash Baskaran. GV Prakash Kumar is the music director of the film. Notably, the film was released in theatres on January 10, 2026, a few days ahead of the Sankranti holiday.

