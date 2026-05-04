Thalapathy Vijay's FIRST reaction after winning Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 for TVK goes VIRAL, Trisha Krishnan...

Thalapathy Vijay's reaction to the crowd standing outside his parents' house following his historic win in Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 has gone viral.

Tamil superstar and TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay has won the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. As soon as the results were announced, his fans turned up in huge numbers to celebrate his big win in the state. In evening, Vijay visited his parents’ house in Chennai to meet them. After the meeting, he appeared in the balcony to greet fans who had gathered in huge numbers outside his parents’ house. Thalapathy Vijay waved at them and thanked all his fans for their unconditional love and support. Trisha Krishnan, who had also visited his residence earlier today, wasn't seen.

As evident from the viral video, the Jana Nayagan star can be seen entering the balcony. He greeted his fans for their unconditional support and love by smiling and waving at them. For the unversed, the actor won the elections by defeating the DMK + AIADMK alliance in the state. Vijay also folded his hands to express his gratitude.

For the unversed, Vijay’s TVK party won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu elections 2026. After the actor’s victory, many celebrities like Suriya, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Vishal and others congratulated the Tamil superstar on social media.

Why is Vijay’s win historic in Tamil Nadu state politics?

Vijay has pulled off what many would call 'massive'. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, scored a historic win in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. With his recent victory, he managed to shake up the political scene that’s been dominated by the same Dravidian giants for close to 60 years. Hence, “Thalapathy” (which literally means commander) isn’t just a screen title anymore for Vijay.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan leaves from the residence of TVK chief and actor Vijay, in Chennai. TVK is currently leading in 110 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/332dL4OiIp — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Trisha Krishnan gives thumbs up

Actor Trisha Krishnan was spotted as she made an exit from the residence of Vijay, the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Chennai on May 4. In a video that went viral today, Trisha looked calm as she left Vijay's residence. As the paps clicked her, she gave a thumbs-up. Many interpreted this her way to express her support for Vijay. Trisha's visit had coincided with her 43rd birthday. Earlier in the day, she visited Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, where she offered prayers.

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