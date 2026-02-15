The 50: Arbaz Patel REMOVED from the show after SLAPPING Prince Narula; reports REVEAL…

According to reports, Arbaz Patel has been evicted from the show after being accused of slapping Prince Narula. Read on to know more.

Reality show The 50 has seen tremendous drama. According to reports, Arbaz Patel has been evicted from the show. He is accused of slapping fellow contestant Prince Narula during a heated argument. After this incident, the atmosphere of the show completely changed and there is a lot of discussion about this matter among the audience.

Did Arbaz slap Prince Narula?

It is said that there was a heated argument between the two. In a fit of rage, Arbaz lost his cool and allegedly raised his hand at Prince Narula. Under the strict rules of the show, any kind of violence is absolutely not tolerated. The authority figure of the show, who is called The Lion, immediately intervened and ordered Arbaz out of the show. The entire episode will be aired soon.

What happened between Arbaz and Prince Narula?

The reason for this conflict is also coming to the fore now. According to reports, the controversy started with comments related to Arbaz's partner Nikki Tamboli. Nikki recently returned to the show after a brief elimination. She had accused Prince Narula of body-shaming her. There was a dispute over this and the issue escalated.

Similar incidents in The 50

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place on the show. Even before this, strict decisions have been taken on cases of violence in the 50s. Contestant Archit Kaushik was earlier evicted from the show after he had a physical fight with Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. The makers of the show have made it clear that no matter what the pressure is, there is no place for violence and the rules apply equally to everyone.

What will happen next?

This whole controversy can now have an impact on Nikki Tamboli's game. In a recent episode, Arbaz proposed to Nikki on camera and Nikki opened up about their relationship. She had also said that their relationship faced opposition from the family due to differences in religion. Now that Arbaz is reportedly out of the show, Nikki will have to take the game forward alone.

