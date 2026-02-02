ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us

The 50: Did Rajat Dalal SLAP Digvijay Rathee? Duo get into heated argument over...[Viral Video]

The 50 reality show, which has a special concept together with its celebrity performers has created substantial public interest since its premiere. The program will feature 50 celebrities who come from the entertainment industry, including movies, TV shows and digital platforms.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: February 2, 2026 2:42 PM IST

The 50: Did Rajat Dalal SLAP Digvijay Rathee? Duo get into heated argument over...[Viral Video]

The 50: The 50 have just premiered on February 1, and there have been many confrontations already that have occurred inside the palace. The makers released a new promo clip, and the video depicted a furious battle between Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee, intensifying the audience's thrill. Digvijay Rathee addressed Rajat Dalal about his hypocrisy in a compelling moment from the promo. Digvijay Rathee questioned Rajat Dalal during the heated exchange about why he didn't speak up while others were making fun of him.

What did Digvijay Rathee say?

"Jab dusre log gaali de rahe the, tab tera muh nahi khula (When others were abusing, you did not utter a word)," Digvijay told Rajat. Rajat attacked Digvijay violently as soon as he heard this. To resolve the matter, several well-known competitors rushed to Digvijay and Rajat.

Also Read
Bigg Boss 19 fame Neelam Giri to participate in Farah Khan’s show…: ‘Ready for…’

TRENDING NOW

Sapna Chaudhary vs Adnaan Shaikh

The promo also revealed a confrontation between Sapna Chaudhary and Adnaan Shaikh.

Also Read
Did Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt reject Farah Khan’s show…, reason REVEALED

In the video, Sapna criticised Adnaan, stating, “Tu soch raha hai chadh ke aayega do log toh main kuch nahi bolungi. (You think that if you verbally attack me, I will not say anything.)"

On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli got into a fight with another competitor and then informed Arbaz Patel that she wanted that competitor to leave the show.

All about The 50

The 50 reality show, which has a special concept together with its celebrity performers has created substantial public interest since its premiere. The program will feature 50 celebrities who come from the entertainment industry, including movies, TV shows and digital platforms. The event will last approximately 50 days during which participants will face unexpected challenges that will maintain intense competition throughout the competition. The 50 Show presents a new format which requires contestants to show survival skills while they work together to resolve conflicts and execute strategic plans against their opponents.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Digvijaye Rathee Rajat Dalal Slaps Digvijaye The 50 The 50 Contestants The 50 Elinimation The 50 Voting Trend