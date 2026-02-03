The 50 Episode 2: Drama ESCALATES as Lion slashes prize money after fight between Rajat Dalal and...; gives THIS strong message

After Rajat and Digvijay face off, Lion has taken the ultimate command. The Lion imposed a penalty in response to the violence at The 50 House.

The 50: The 50 is becoming more intense every day. A brawl involving Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal recently generated attention. After a promo video showed Rajat slapping Digvijay, Splitsvilla and Roadies star Kashish Kapoor reacted, calling such violence "illegal" and unacceptable. It appears that the Lion of The 50 has taken notice and decided to take action.

After Rajat and Digvijay face off, Lion has taken the ultimate command. The Lion imposed a penalty in response to the violence at The 50 House. The Lion opted to reduce the reward money from the entire money pot, reflecting the show's zero-tolerance attitude regarding violence.

The precise sum that has been deducted from the reward money was Rs 61000. However, this choice undoubtedly escalates the stakes and gives the participants inside the house a clear message. Everyone is concerned about how the Lion's behavior may affect their future in the game as a result of their action.

According to The 50's promos, the fans who participate in the game- rather than those inside the show-will win. The promo said, "Iss game mein khelnewala nahi, dekhne wala jeetega! Welcome to The 50." The prize money of The 50 is Rs 50 lakh. One can go to Jio Hotstar, look for The 50, and then follow one of the participants. This manner, the specific person will play, and you will gain money.

Rising tensions, unsolved rivalries, and a challenge that tests participants' capabilities are all features of The 50 episode 2, which is presently available to view on COLORS and JioHotstar. The Palace witnesses a day full of drama, difficult discussions, and grave warnings about violence, ranging from acrimonious verbal exchanges to physical attacks.

During the show, Prince Narula requests that Maxtern resolve any outstanding matters in an open manner and to set the record straight. When Maxtern shocks everyone by accusing Rajat Dalal of being a thug, the situation gets more heated. In order to demonstrate that gang rivalries and prior disagreements are still very much present within the Palace, Prince also shares his previous conflict with the other actors.

