‘The 50 is torture,’ says Munawar Faruqui; SLAMS Prince Narula and Karan Patel for...

Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently confirmed his special appearance on the show The 50. He shared a photo from the sets of the show and jokingly wrote about where he took class today. He said, "Guess karo aaj kaha class lagai thi?" However, he later took a dig at the show. In a video clip, he said that for the first time in Indian history, celebrities will perform and fans will get money to endure torture. In his words, "Pehli baar aisa Indian history me ho raha hai ki celebrities jo hai wo perform karenge, aur fans ko paisa milega torture hone ka." His statement quickly went viral on social media and fans called it his special style of humour.

Munawar slams Prince Narula and Karan Patel

Munawar also poked fun at the contestants of the show. He took the names of Prince Narula and Karan Patel and said that both of them eliminated the Vanshaj in the very first episode. He said,”"In dono ne Vansh ko aage badhne nahi diya."

Munawar takes a dig at Manisha Rani

He also took a jibe at contestant Manisha Rani. Munawar said that everyone keeps her in the corner. He compared her to the Jio Hotstar logo that appears in the corner of the screen. He said, "Sab log isko kone me thasa ke rakhte hain." This comparison was also widely shared on social media. Fans described it as fun and light-hearted entertainment.

Watch the video here:

The 50 controversy

Recently, the show witnessed yet another controversy. Nikki Tamboli was evicted from the show. After coming out, she came to know that body-shaming remarks were allegedly made about her. When she returned home again, she spoke to Prince Narula about the issue. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Arbaaz Patel. According to reports, the argument escalated so much that the matter reached violence and Arbaaz had to leave the show. This incident made the show even more popular.

All about The 50

According to reports, 26 contestants have joined the elimination process so far, and 7 have been officially eliminated. Vansh Singh was the first one to be evicted, but there are reports that he might come back through a wild card entry. The new episodes of the show air at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

