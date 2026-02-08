The 50: Karan Patel didn't QUIT show? Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor likely to return after...

Karan has been in the news lately because of tattoos on his hand that depict various religious themes. An "Allah" tattoo that fans spotted caused controversy online, with some people asserting that tattoos are forbidden in Islam.

The 50: Good news for Karan Patel fans. The actor is not quitting the show. According to earlier reports, Karan's alleged confrontation caused him to leave the show The 50. But this information proved to be false. Fans are now asking what precisely happened to Karan after reports indicate that he was not hurt and had to take a break for a medical reason.

What happened to Karen Patel?

According to Viral Bhayani's report, Karan had to take a short break from The 50 because of a rib injury he had received while doing one of the tasks. It was difficult for him to continue on the program after he unintentionally collided with a participant, leaving him in significant pain. He made the decision to take a little rest in accordance with medical recommendations. It was later determined that he had sustained a small injury to his rib cage.

TRENDING NOW

Karan Patel health update

According to reports, Karan is presently doing well. He is anticipated to return to The 50 and is recuperating nicely. Reports state that his return is already planned. Let's wait a little longer for his departure and return episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karan Patel's tattoos stir controversy

Karan has been in the news lately because of tattoos on his hand that depict various religious themes. An "Allah" tattoo that fans spotted caused controversy online, with some people asserting that tattoos are forbidden in Islam.

The 50 elimination

Urvashi Dholakia and Arushi Chawla are reportedly anticipated to be the next candidates eliminated in the future shows, according to media reports. Six contestants have already been verified as eliminated, according to the same report: Vanshaj Singh, Saurabh Ghadge, Sumaria Shaikh, Jahnavi Killekar, Dushyant Kukreja, and Khanzaadi. Archit Kaushik and Heena Kumawat have both been removed from the show.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more