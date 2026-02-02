The 50 Premiere: Karan Patel LOSES cool after Siddharth Bhardwaj pushes him during..., actor warns 'I will break...'

Prince Narula, a fellow competitor, intervened to defuse the tense situation. Prince instructed Siddharth to exercise discipline and told him that it was improper for him to become physical during the task.

The 50 Premiere: The reality show The 50, which just started its first season, has already sparked its first controversy. The Indian version of the French show Les Cinquante, which aired on February 1, brought together 50 contestants who competed in challenges inside their shared living space. Karan Patel and Siddharth Bhardwaj, who competed on different teams during the premiere episode challenge, started arguing until their conflict reached a peak.

Karan Patel accuses Siddharth of...

Karan accused Siddharth of using physical contact during the task because he claimed that Siddharth pushed him and punched him on the chest. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor responded with an explosive reaction to the accusation.

TRENDING NOW

Siddharth's stern warning to Karan was...

Visibly angry, Karan was heard saying, “I will break your bones. He (Siddharth) f*****g pushed me.” The dispute escalated when both contestants started to exchange insults during the middle of their competition. The arena became chaotic because of their heated exchange of insults. Siddharth, equally agitated, warned Karan, saying, “Don’t say that again.”

Siddharth maintained his position, insisted that any contact during the challenge was accidental, and denied pushing Karan deliberately.

Prince intervenes to...

Prince Narula, a fellow competitor, intervened to defuse the tense situation. Prince instructed Siddharth to exercise discipline and told him that it was improper for him to become physical during the task.

The 50 first elimination

Internet celebrity Vanshaj Singh was expelled at the conclusion of the arena games, and the other competitors went inside the palace.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more