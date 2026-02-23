The 50: Real-life couple Arbaz Patel-Nikki Tamboli's SIZZLING dance steals show during..; fans can't keep calm [Viral Video]

On social media, fans also went crazy. Nikki-Arbaz's "real chemistry" and "effortless vibe" were praised by spectators as soon as clips of their performance began to circulate. Despite the competition, they were both just enjoying the moment because it wasn't a scheduled dance performance.

The 50: Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli have been playing well together in The 50, and they know how to draw attention whether it's via strategy, debates, or special moments. Both have a strong grasp of the show's structure, are outspoken, and are competitive. Their smoldering connection on the dance floor, however, was what had everyone talking in the most recent show, not the games.

The housemates were invited to form two teams by the Lion. Prince and Yuvika captained one squad, while Faisu and Archana headed the other. Each team was required to select four additional partners, for a total of five pairs. Faisu-Archana has Arbaz and Nikki on her team.

Arbaz-Nikki's dance steal...

It was an easy but demanding task. Rs 5 lakh was at risk, and a substantial amount had already been gathered for the money pool. The worth of each pair was Rs 50,000. The teams were separated into two distinct areas of the floor. Every partner was required to dance as soon as the music began.

The surprise, though, was that all couples had to rush back into their team's zone when the music stopped. The dance floor was reduced in size after each round by removing a section of it. With actual money at stake, it was comparable to the paper dance game. The money pot will be deducted from couples who did not enter their zone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LoVe content creator (@its.love686_)

Participants tease Nikki-Arbaz for their...

Despite all of this pressure, Nikki and Arbaz were the only ones who stood out. The real-life pair didn't hold back when romantic music came on. They appeared to have spontaneous, unforced body language. They were clearly at ease with one another. Even within the house, individuals were spotted celebrating and teasing the participants because they were unable to avoid responding.

How do fans react to their dance?

On social media, fans also went crazy. Their "real chemistry" and "effortless vibe" were praised by spectators as soon as clips of their performance began to circulate. Despite the competition, they were both just enjoying the moment because it wasn't a scheduled dance performance. A fan wrote, "They look so cute together. Can still remember the episode when Arbaz proposed Nikki." Another fan stated, "Pyaare couple, Nikki-Arbaz."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more