The Art of Sarah to Pearl in Red and Our Universe: Top 7 must-watch Korean dramas releasing in February 2026 on OTT

February 2026 is going to be special for Korean drama lovers. This month, many new K-dramas full of romance, comedy, thrillers and mystery are releasing on OTT platforms. If you're looking for new and interesting shows, it's time to update your watchlist.

Honour

This month begins with the drama Honour, which is a powerful legal drama. The story revolves around three women lawyers who are friends since their college days. After a twenty - year - old secret comes to light, their lives change completely. The series is perfect for those who love courtroom drama, emotions and suspense. You can watch it on ENA and Genie TV.

Our Universe

Our Universe is a light-hearted but emotional romantic drama. In this, there are two people who come close to each other due to circumstances. First the responsibility and then slowly the love, that is the beauty of this story. The show is for the audience who love simple and heartwarming romance. You can watch it on Rakuten Viki.

Bloody Flower

For those who like thrillers, Bloody Flower brings a deep and serious story. The drama shows the story of a serial killer who tries to justify his crimes. It shows the clash between law, morality and humanity, which makes the audience think. You can watch it on Disney+ and Kocowa.

The Art of Sarah

The most popular drama of February is considered to be The Art of Sarah. A mysterious murder, the world of fashion and a woman whose story changes over and over again - all these combine to make this show extremely exciting. This drama is definitely worth watching for those who like suspense and psychological thrill. You can watch it on Netflix.

In Your Radiant Season

In Your Radiant Season is a beautiful option for those who want a story full of romance and hope. The story is about two people who are struggling with their own problems and destiny brings them together. This story of love, dreams and new beginnings soothes the heart. You can watch it on

Pearl in Red

Pearl in Red is a revenge drama, in which two women break into a big company with fake identities to take revenge. Filled with intrigue, secrets and power battles, the show will appeal to those who love fast-paced and twist-filled stories. You can watch it on Disney+.

The Practical Guide to Love

The month ends with The Practical Guide to Love, which is a fun romantic comedy. This drama shows the complexities of relationships, blind dates and love in today's time in an easy and light manner. If you want to watch something light, cute and heartwarming, then this show is for you. You can watch it on Rakuten Viki.

