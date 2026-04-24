The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection: Can Anne Hathaway-Meryl Streep starrer outshine Emily Blunt’s biggest blockbusters?

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all back for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Read further to know if this movie will be in top 5 Emily Blunt movies or not.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all back for The Devil Wears Prada 2. It lands in US theaters May 1, 2026, almost exactly 20 years since the first movie hit. Fans have been waiting forever for this sequel, but the big question is: can it match or even beat the original’s box office run? And will Emily Blunt get another huge hit under her belt?

First, a look back. The 2006 Devil Wears Prada kicked things off with $27.5 million its first weekend in North America and ended up with a massive $326.6 million worldwide haul. Pretty wild for a fashion comedy about terrifying bosses. Now, the sequel has some seriously optimistic projections. Box Office Pro thinks Prada 2 could debut in the $80–$95 million range in the US alone—a huge jump from the first time around. And if things go well overseas (the original made over 60% of its gross outside the US), the sequel could blow past that $326.6 million mark.

Still, opening weekend is just the start. This movie needs good reviews and lots of buzz to keep people coming after all the nostalgia fades. So, where does that put Emily Blunt? Here’s her current top five worldwide box office hits, according to Box Office Mojo:

1. Oppenheimer ($975.8 million)

2. Edge of Tomorrow ($381.1 million)

3. Mary Poppins Returns ($362.5 million)

4. A Quiet Place ($341 million)

5. The Devil Wears Prada ($326.6 million)

To crack her top five, Prada 2 has to at least beat Blunt’s own 2006 total of $326.6 million. If it does that, the sequel slides into fifth place and bumps out the original.

So, is it possible?

With an $80–$95 million US opening, Prada 2 would have covered a third of what it needs after just one weekend. And since international theatergoers were such a huge part of the first movie’s success, there’s a real chance here. The tricky part is the long haul, nostalgia might fill seats at first, but to reach $350 million or more, it needs more than old fans. Families, multiple viewings, maybe even people who weren’t around in 2006 have to get hooked.

Story-wise, David Frankel is back directing. This time, Runway Magazine’s trying to survive in a digital-first era. Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs face new players, and Emily Charlton isn’t just an ambitious assistant, now, she’s competition. Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh are all in, too.

Picture it: old-school print goes toe-to-toe with TikTok types, but everyone’s still in designer heels. Bottom line: Prada 2 needs to hit $326.6 million worldwide to become one of Emily Blunt’s top five movies ever. If that opening weekend lands big and fans keep the buzz going, it just might happen. We’ll all find out soon enough.

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