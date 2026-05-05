The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide collection: Anne Hathaway-Meryl Streep's film SMASHES record with $233M globally, set to beat original

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens with $233.7M worldwide, beating 2026 records; Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep return as sequel nears original's lifetime haul.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide box office collection: Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway starrer secures TOP position in UK and Ireland

The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide collection day 5: The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit theatres this past weekend and has made a solid impression at the box office. While the final domestic numbers came in a bit lower than some early estimates, they’re still pretty impressive for a sequel. The film is already on track to cross the lifetime global collection of the original movie very soon.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 beats Michael

The Anne Hathaway starrer has kicked off with a bang, setting a few records along the way. It registered the biggest global opening weekend of the year so far, beating the Michael Jackson biopic Michael. Fans are breathing a sigh of relief, saying the makers didn’t mess up a good thing. The sequel feels fresh, has better ratings, and seems to be connecting even more strongly with audiences than the 2006 original.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide collection

According to the latest Box Office Mojo figures, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $76.7 million over its opening weekend in North America. That puts it at the 6th spot among the biggest openings for female-driven films since COVID. Internationally, it added a massive $157 million from 53 markets over the five-day weekend. Together, that brings the worldwide opening to a strong $233.7 million.

The film has already earned more than double its production budget in just the first weekend. The original 2006 movie, also directed by David Frankel and starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, had grossed $326.6 million worldwide in its lifetime. The sequel has already reached around 72% of that amount and is expected to overtake the original by the end of its second weekend. It is now on course to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise and will comfortably cross the $500 million global mark.

About TDWP 2 sequel

In the sequel, Andy Sachs finds herself reuniting with the iconic Miranda Priestly as they deal with the changing world of fashion magazines and the decline of traditional print media. All the main stars from the first film have returned, which has clearly worked in its favour.

Overall, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is proving to be a worthy follow-up and a big commercial success. It’s a win for everyone involved.

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