The Kerala Story 2: High Court paves way for film’s release; producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah finally BREAKS silence on controversy: ‘We have…’

The Kerala High Court has lifted the stay on The Kerala Story 2 after hearing on Friday. Speaking to the media on Friday, Vipul Amrutlal Shah revealed that now the audience can watch the film in theatres. Read on to know more.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, producer of the film The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, gave his reaction hours after the Kerala High Court cleared the release of the film. Speaking to the media on Friday, he said that now the audience can watch the film. He also clarified that the film does not show anything wrong against Kerala or its people. He also thanked the High Court. Vipul Shah said that neither he nor any of his team members is against the state of Kerala or its people. He said that Kerala is a beautiful place, a state of people who believe in God. But if something wrong is happening in the state, they aim to bring it to the notice of the people. He assured that there was no attempt to tarnish the image of Kerala in the film.

What did Vipul Amrutlal Shah say after the court’s order?

In his words: "Neither our film, nor I, nor anyone in my team is against the state of Kerala or the people of Kerala. Kerala is a beautiful place, a God-loving country, but if something wrong is happening in this God-loving country, it is our endeavour to bring it to the notice of the people and correct it. I promise you that if you watch the film, you will understand that we have not said anything negative about Kerala or its people in this film."

He further said that this film exposes some criminals. According to him, criminals do not belong to any one state. Some may be from Kerala, some from Madhya Pradesh, and some from Rajasthan. The film is titled Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond. He again assured that after watching the film, people will understand that Kerala has not been shown in a negative light.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Kerala High Court Division Bench lifts the stay on the release of the film Kerala Story 2 Kerala Story 2 Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says, "Neither our film, nor I, nor anyone in my team is against the state of Kerala or the people of Kerala. Kerala is a… pic.twitter.com/caiaeJcktn — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

Vipul Shah informed that the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has lifted the 15-day stay order imposed earlier. He said, "Today Kerala divisional bench has dismissed the stay that we received yesterday. They have cleared the way for the film's release. Our shows have already started opening. The film has been made with much hard work. I believe the biggest proof of our film's authenticity is that the Kerala court lifted the stay order. Had it been a lie, the court would have watched it and wouldn't have taken this decision. So I am deeply grateful to the Justice of the Kerala court,"

What did the Kerala High Court say on the film’s release?

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court, comprising Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice P.V. Balakrishnan, stayed the order of the single judge staying the release of the film for 15 days. The court said that the single judge had given the verdict based on just a few clips without watching the film in its entirety, which is not correct.

The court also said that when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gives a certificate to a film, it is presumed that all rules and guidelines have been followed. The court said that if there is any law and order problem with the release of the film, it is the responsibility of the state to handle it. At the same time, the court made it clear that the entire film should be judged on the basis of its overall impact, and not by looking at some parts.

