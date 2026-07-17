The Odyssey: Tom Cruise REVIEWS Christopher Nolan-Matt Damon's epic, says it 'Can't wait to see it again'

Explore what actor Tom Cruise's review was for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey here. Read ahead to know what the legendary actor praised about this movie.

The Odyssey: Tom Cruise REVIEWS Christopher Nolan-Matt Damon's epic, says it 'Can't wait to see it again'

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has finally hit theatres, and fans are getting ready to watch this historical epic unfold. With the movie’s premiere in theatres, people have been posting their reviews about Nolan’s latest work over social media. Among the swarm of critics and fans reviewing this movie, one person who stood out was actor Tom Cruise.

The Hollywood icon recently went to see Nolan’s latest epic and has taken to social media to talk about the film. Tom went to see the cinematic experience of this movie yesterday and was quite impressed by it. Let’s dive in to see what actor Tom Cruise’s review of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey said here.

Tom Cruise’s review of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

On July 16, 2026, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to talk about Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The actor praised the movie in his X post and even thanked the cast and crew for making such an amazing film.

Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theater. I can’t wait to see it again! pic.twitter.com/e4GgJP8p6A — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 16, 2026

His tweet also had an image which showed the Mission: Impossible actor posing in front of the movie’s poster while holding his ticket in one hand. Cruise saw teh movie in an IMAX 70mm theatre, the original format for which Nolan had shot this film. His X post read, “Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theatre. I can’t wait to see it again!”

This is not the first time Tom Cruise has shown his support towards Nolan. He was also seen supporting Nolan’s last hit, Oppenheimer in 2023. Before this, Cruise was also seen attending the London theatrical screening of Nolan’s 2020 movie, Tenet.

Fans' reaction to Tom Cruise’s review of The Odyssey

Following Tom Cruise's tweet about Nolan's The Odyssey, fans could not keep calm and quickly flooded the comment section. One user says, “This is the ultimate stamp any filmmaker would want. An actor who's done it all, talking about another film in high regard; what else can a filmmaker expect.” Another user said, “When the man who literally jumps off cliffs for real entertainment tells you to watch a movie, you just book the tickets! ?”

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan's latest movie. It is an historical epic based on the Greek poet Homer. This movie follows the life of Odysseus (played by Matt Damon), the King of Ithaca, after the Trojan War has ended. We follow his ten-year-long perilous journey as he fights monsters and mystical creatures.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

