The Odyssey triggers MEME FEST on day 1, netizens troll Lupita Nyong'o's casting as Helen of Troy: 'Which monster is this?

The Odyssey sparks online debate as Lupita Nyong'o and Elliot Page face backlash over casting, while Christopher Nolan dismisses the criticism as baseless.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has finally made it into cinemas worldwide, but honestly, alongside all the excitement, the movie has also kicked off a pretty heated debate online. Within hours of release, social media platforms got flooded with reactions, and a lot of the talk has been revolving around the whole casting choices.

Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy sparks meme fest

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Helen of Troy, has quickly become one of the biggest talking points. Stills from the film have been widely shared, with some users arguing that she doesn’t match the traditional depiction of Helen, a figure often described in Greek mythology as possessing extraordinary beauty. Others criticised the casting, saying it didn’t align with their expectations of the iconic character.

I must admit my knowledge of Greek mythology is a little rusty which monster is this supposed to be? pic.twitter.com/O0wWtNeoF5 — Insane Frog (@InsaneFrog) July 16, 2026

1. Helen of Troy 2004 - The face that launched a thousand ships. 2. Helen of Troy 2026 - The face that emptied a million cinemas. pic.twitter.com/RbYLJ2nk26 — Nicholas Westby-New (@NickWestbyNew) July 16, 2026

Elliot Page’s casting as Sinon divides the Internet

Meanwhile, Elliot Page’s portrayal of Sinon has kinda split audiences too. While some social media users questioned the casting and how the character was read and interpreted, others jumped in right away to defend Page, saying the criticism had gone way too far and turned unnecessarily personal. Not everyone, however, agrees with the backlash.

"The face that launched 1,000 ships"

"The greatest soldier ever known" Nolan is trolling us, right?!?! pic.twitter.com/dOSb8Vlxvu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 16, 2026

Several come in support

Many viewers have stepped forward in support of the cast, urging people to judge the performances rather than the actors’ appearance or identity. Several users also pointed out that The Odyssey has been adapted countless times over the centuries, with every version bringing its own take on Homer’s epic.

What did Christopher Nolan say about casting criticism?

Christopher Nolan has also addressed the criticism, dismissing the whole controversy and saying that the reactions are baseless. Still, one thing feels pretty clear: The Odyssey has turned into one of the biggest talking points on social media on opening day. Whether this internet debate will end up affecting the film’s long-run box office performance is something to be seen later. For now, Nolan’s latest epic has opened to a promising start at the box office, with early weekend projections already pointing towards a successful debut.

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