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The Odyssey triggers MEME FEST on day 1, netizens troll Lupita Nyong'o's casting as Helen of Troy: 'Which monster is this?

The Odyssey sparks online debate as Lupita Nyong'o and Elliot Page face backlash over casting, while Christopher Nolan dismisses the criticism as baseless.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 17, 2026 12:45 PM IST
The Odyssey triggers MEME FEST on day 1, netizens troll Lupita Nyong'o's casting as Helen of Troy: 'Which monster is this?

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has finally made it into cinemas worldwide, but honestly, alongside all the excitement, the movie has also kicked off a pretty heated debate online. Within hours of release, social media platforms got flooded with reactions, and a lot of the talk has been revolving around the whole casting choices.

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Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy sparks meme fest

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Helen of Troy, has quickly become one of the biggest talking points. Stills from the film have been widely shared, with some users arguing that she doesn’t match the traditional depiction of Helen, a figure often described in Greek mythology as possessing extraordinary beauty. Others criticised the casting, saying it didn’t align with their expectations of the iconic character.

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Elliot Page’s casting as Sinon divides the Internet

Meanwhile, Elliot Page’s portrayal of Sinon has kinda split audiences too. While some social media users questioned the casting and how the character was read and interpreted, others jumped in right away to defend Page, saying the criticism had gone way too far and turned unnecessarily personal. Not everyone, however, agrees with the backlash.

Several come in support

Many viewers have stepped forward in support of the cast, urging people to judge the performances rather than the actors’ appearance or identity. Several users also pointed out that The Odyssey has been adapted countless times over the centuries, with every version bringing its own take on Homer’s epic.

What did Christopher Nolan say about casting criticism?

Christopher Nolan has also addressed the criticism, dismissing the whole controversy and saying that the reactions are baseless. Still, one thing feels pretty clear: The Odyssey has turned into one of the biggest talking points on social media on opening day. Whether this internet debate will end up affecting the film’s long-run box office performance is something to be seen later. For now, Nolan’s latest epic has opened to a promising start at the box office, with early weekend projections already pointing towards a successful debut.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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