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The Odyssey X Review: Netizens HAIL Christopher Nolan's epic as 'Masterpiece'; Matt Damon earns MASSIVE praise

The Odyssey X review: Christopher Nolan's epic earns glowing first reactions, with fans praising Matt Damon's performance, stunning visuals and emotional storytelling.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 17, 2026 7:25 AM IST
The Odyssey X Review: Netizens HAIL Christopher Nolan's epic as 'Masterpiece'; Matt Damon earns MASSIVE praise

The Odyssey X review: The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated film, has received overwhelmingly good reviews so far. The film's enormous scope, captivating graphics, emotional depth, and Matt Damon's powerful portrayal of the fabled Greek warrior Odysseus have all been hailed by early viewers. The movie, which is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, follows Odysseus as he makes his way home after the Trojan War. Dangerous waters, enigmatic islands, legendary beasts, and forces trying to keep Odysseus from reaching Ithaca are all part of his journey.

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At home, his son Telemachus and wife Penelope are still waiting for him despite threats from those vying for control of his realm. The movie is a huge and emotionally fulfilling big-screen experience, according to a number of early reviews.

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The Odyssey Twitter review

One user wrote, "Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is an unequivocal masterpiece & might be one of the best films I’ve ever seen in a movie theater. Part of an artist’s job is to use the power of past success to take creative swings & push boundaries..."

Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland lauded

Another user gave the movie a 4 star rating and tweeted, "THE ODYSSEY is a gripping journey of survival, loss and hope. Nolan gives you a breathtaking epic that proves some stories are truly timeless. He balances spectacle with emotion. However, the second half slows down a bit. A few portions seem dragged."

He also praised Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland and said, "Matt Damon is outstanding and carries the film with ease. Anne Hathaway brings warmth and depth, while Tom Holland leaves a strong impression."

A third wrote, "An OUTSTANDING cinematic experience that delivers everything you could ask for: action, drama, emotion, suspense, and breathtaking spectacle. At one level, An emotional drama involving a King separated from his Queen and Prince in a far away land. A Kingdom at Peril without the King."

Nolan's narrative style gets praised

Another user commended Nolan's storytelling method and tweeted, "The last 30mins of the movie will be very close to the heart of every Indian since there are some portions which are very similar to the stories we've grown up with. The movie makes you cry, laugh, cheer, live every emotion with Nolan's Signature & Epic storytelling style."

Expectations for The Odyssey have increased even further as early reviews hailed it as a masterpiece, an exceptional cinematic experience, and a huge big-screen adventure.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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