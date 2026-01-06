The Raja Saab FIRST review: Prabhas–Sanjay Dutt starrer called 'Paisa vasool', director Maruthi lauded for...

The Raja Saab review: Prabhas' much-anticipated film has been making headlines for multiple reasons. Directed by Maruthi, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, VTV Ganesh in key roles.

The Raja Saab viral review: Prabhas' much-anticipated Telugu film has been making headlines ever since its trailer was released. The 3-minute and 34-second-long trailer puts forth multiple aspects of the film, and shows Prabhas shifting between past and present, and playing dual roles - that of action hero and what many believe is a ghostbuster. Directed and written by Maruthi, the film offers an interesting blend of horror, fantasy, action and entertainment. Going by the initial reaction to the film, viewers have been lauding it for its scale and unique genre. Interestingly, the first review of the film too has gone viral.

The Raja Saab first review

The Raja Saab first review - which has been posted by Umair Sandhu - has gone viral on social media. For the unversed, Umair Sandhu calls himself a member of an overseas censor board. Umair Sandhu took to his Instagram account to post his views on The Raja Saab. In his post, he referred to the film as 'Paisa Vasool Mass Entertainer'.

Umair was quick to praise Prabhas for his 'crazy performance' and refers to Sanjay Dutt as 'fully surprise package'. Umair's post reads, 'His face off with Prabhas is clap worthy. Last 30 minutes and climax is the USP. Film has also some boring moments but overall it's a perfect festival movie." In his post, he calls the movie's songs mediocre, and direction and VFX 'First Rate'.

All about Raja Saab

The story of The Raja Saab revolves around a young man who is ready to adopt any easy way to become rich quickly. In greed for money, he decides to sell his grandfather's old mansion. But he discovers that the house is haunted by the spirit of his late grandfather. After this, scary and mysterious events begin in the story and the question arises whether he will be able to escape from these situations or not.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and others in pivotal roles. The film offers a fun mix of horror and comedy, which promises to scare as well as make the audience laugh.

What is the next project of Prabhas?

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Hanu Raghavapudi's period action drama Fauji. Prabhas will play the role of an Indian Army officer in the film. Apart from this, he is also busy shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, a cop-action drama. Tripti Dimri will be seen as the female lead in this film and Prabhas will be seen in a strong and rough look.

