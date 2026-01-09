The Raja Saab VIRAL reactions: Before watching Prabhas starrer, know what fans are saying about actor's big COMEBACK

The Raja Saab made waves for its advance bookings even before it opened in theatres. The movie made Rs 5.66 crore from bookings in India alone, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Raja Saab Twitter Reaction: The Raja Saab premiered in theatres throughout the world on January 9, 2026, ahead of the Sankranthi celebration. On January 8, a special premiere show was place in certain cities before the broader release. A limited number of people were able to view the film early. As soon as the shows concluded, spectators began sharing their comments online. The majority of reactions were posted on X, where fans rapidly expressed how they felt after watching the film. The enthusiasm was already great because Prabhas played the major part.

How did fans react to The Raja Saab?

The Raja Saab made waves for its advance bookings even before it opened in theatres. The movie made Rs 5.66 crore from bookings in India alone, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Expectations for a great opening were raised by the film's widespread solo release following the postponement of Jana Nayangan, which had over 9,000 showings worldwide.

Instant reactions flooded Twitter as fans flocked to first-day-first-show previews. One early viewer pointed out problems with the narrative and logic in the first half of the movie and said it failed to generate interest. The user also mentioned that the story felt drawn out and implied that the outcome of the movie will be determined by its second half.

Big praise for second half

While the first part was bit slow, fans were quick to paise the second half and the climax. One user wrote, "#TheRajaSaab is a master piece. That last 40 minutes from hospital scene is First half beautifully builds for this grandeur The Graphics & VfX is of Hollywood standards. It’s an experience to be felt in cinema Verdict :Outstanding, never before in Indian cinema #Prabhas."

Another user shared excitement and wrote, "Good first half and super 2nd half with Rebelstar one man show. Liked it & a blockbuster sankranthi loading #TheRajaSaab." Several viewers feel the film picks up strongly after the interval and keeps the energy till the end.

A third user wrote, giving the film 3.5 out of 5 stars, "3.5 out of 5 Climax peaks. First half normal ga pothundi second half asalu bomma ?."

#TheRajaSaab 3.5 out of 5 Climax peaks

First half normal ga pothundi second half asalu bomma ? — Sarath (@sarath1270) January 9, 2026

#TheRajaSaab : BELOW-PAR FILM ? • Poor VFX

• Weak screenplay

• No proper horror

• Too lengthy

• Outdated Story Why did #Prabhas choose this kind of script?

He is now a Pan-India star, yet he is doing this type of film ? DISAPPOINTED. pic.twitter.com/DlnAU0pQi7 — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) January 8, 2026

