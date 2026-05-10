Bhumi Pednekar won’t RETURN for the Royals 2, exits Netflix series after season 1 trolling

Read further to know Bhumi Pednekar is out of The Royals for Season 2, and things are shaking up in a big way.

Bhumi Pednekar won’t RETURN for the Royals 2, exits Netflix series after season 1 trolling

Netflix is bringing The Royals back, but this time, Bhumi’s not on the cast list. Fans saw her in Season 1 with Ishaan Khatter, and the show was even Zeenat Aman’s OTT debut. But they’re turning the spotlight elsewhere for the next chapter. So, what’s the deal? No, there wasn’t a falling out. The story’s just moving in a different direction. Turns out, Season 2 isn’t about romance anymore. Instead, it’s diving deeper into the royal family itself, Ishaan, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, and all the palace drama that comes with them.

A source told Midday that after Season 1 left things hanging between the main couple, the showrunners decided it didn’t make sense to keep that thread alive. They said, “No drama with Bhumi. The story’s just taking its own route now.” Still, Bhumi definitely felt the heat the first time around. When Season 1 dropped, the online trolling hit hard. She even opened up about it on Sit With Hitlist. “The noise got so loud I couldn’t hear my own creative voice. When people tell you every day you don’t look like yourself, it gets under your skin. Honestly, I just went numb,” she said.

But she’s not letting any of that slow her down. Bhumi’s doubling down on intense, darker roles. Word is she’s talking to the team that made Yami Gautam’s 2025 film Haq for a new courtroom drama. She’s also paired up with Imran Khan for his Netflix comeback, though they’re keeping details secret for now. Plus, she’s signed on for Daldal 2, staying in the edgy zone she’s been picking lately.

Even her so-called break was busy. She traveled, read a bunch, launched her own mineral water brand, and squeezed in a course at Harvard. So, yeah, not exactly a slow year. Now, she’s back and choosing work that feels right to her. As for The Royals, it’s not going anywhere. The love story might be over, but the palace intrigue, messy family relationships, and games for power are all about to get even messier. Just don’t expect Bhumi at the center of it this time.

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