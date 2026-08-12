The Traitors 2: Tom Cruise has CRUSH on Mallika Sherawat? Actress' VIRAL claim leaves internet in split

The Traitors 2: Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise has a crush on her and sends her videos. Here's what the actress revealed on Karan Johar's reality show.

The Traitors 2: Mallika Sherawat's participation in The Traitors Season 2 has surely piqued viewers' interest and attention. Footage from the reality program has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers wondering if Hollywood legend Tom Cruise truly has a crush on the actress.

In the viral clip, comedian and The Traitors 2 contestant Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu asks Mallika, "Mallika ji, aapko kisi pe crush aaya hai kabhi?" The actress confidently replies, "Nahi, Sabko mere pe hi aata hai." She then leaves everyone stunned by revealing, "Tom Cruise ko (crush) aaya hua hai aajkal."

Tom Cruise has a crush on Mallika?

The revelation left the candidates questioning if Mallika was lying. Addressing their disbelief, she said, "Jhuth nahi bol rahi. Mera phone hota to tumko videos dikhati uski," hinting that Tom Cruise allegedly sends her videos. Her claim prompted the contestants to jokingly ask, "Kaise videos bhej raha hai wo?"

Mallika then clarified that the videos showed the two of them partying together. When one of the contestants asked, "He is a cool guy no?" Mallika replied, "He is fabulous."

Mallika expresses excitement after her TV return

Mallika expressed her excitement to be returning to Indian television after 13 years with her participation in The Traitors 2. She explained why the program appealed to her, saying, "I love the freedom of the game, and I like the fact that it’s not about living in a house."

She also stated that she will never participate in Bigg Boss since she cherishes her independence and does not want to be confined to a home.

Mallika Sherawat claiming Tom Cruise has a crush on her is next level delusion. ? If Tom Cruise is sending her snaps then Ryan Gosling is literally texting me right now to hang out. The only Mission Impossible here is getting us to believe this story. ? pic.twitter.com/B2PxKRWv2z — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) August 11, 2026

About The Traitors 2

The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar, will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, 2026. Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Krystle D'Souza, Parul Gulati, Dalip Tahil, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Ranveer Brar, Aditya Kulshreshth, Harman Baweja, Prish, Rida Tharana, Soundous Moufakir, and rapper Ikka will compete in the second season. Mallika and Munawar were formally announced by Karan Johar, while the rest of the cast has been reported by several sources.

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