‘This is not the time’: Zanai Bhosle REACTS to viral old video with Reem Shaikh after Asha Bhosle's death

Zanai Bhosle isn't holding back her feelings after a paparazzi account dug up and posted an old video of her, Read further to know what triggered such strong reaction from Zanai amidst her grandmother's death.

Zanai Bhosle isn’t holding back her feelings after a paparazzi account dug up and posted an old video of her with actress Reem Shaikh. This comes at a time when Zanai is still mourning the loss of her grandmother, Asha Bhosle. Over the past few days, Zanai’s Instagram has been filled with emotional tributes to her grandmother. So seeing that months-old video pop up again left her pretty upset.

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The footage itself is nothing new, it was shot about six months ago outside a Mumbai café, showing Zanai and Reem hanging out, greeting photographers, posing for a few shots, and then heading out. Still, the timing stings. The video suddenly resurfaced online shortly after Asha Bhosle’s passing, and for Zanai, it was just too much.

She jumped into the post’s comments, asking the page to stop sharing dated clips while she’s in the middle of so much pain. Zanai made it clear, the last thing she needs right now are reminders from happier times, especially while she’s deep in grief for her grandmother. You can really feel how rough this past week has been for her.

Zanai and Asha Bhosle were never shy about their bond. Their close relationship has always been obvious, but since Asha’s death on April 12, Zanai has filled her social channels with heartfelt memories and tributes, anyone glancing through her posts can see just how much her grandmother meant to her, both as family and as a mentor.

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Earlier this week, Mumbai gave Asha Bhosle a send-off worthy of her legacy. Her remains were carried from her home to the Shivaji Park crematorium, where she was cremated with full state honours. The gathering brought together faces from Bollywood, politics, and sports, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Jackie Shroff, Sachin Tendulkar, and many others came to pay their respects.

Asha Bhosle’s passing leaves a massive hole, not just in Indian music, but for her family. She’s survived by her son Anand and granddaughter Zanai, who’s still surrounded by support and love from people across the country as she keeps working through her loss.

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