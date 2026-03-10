THIS Pakistani actress rejected Veer-Zaara role opposite Shah Rukh Khan; reason will SHOCK you

In a recent interview, this Pakistani actress made a big revelation about the casting of one of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters, Veer-Zaara. Read on to know more.

Veteran Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil has made a big revelation in a recent interview. She said that she once got an offer to work in the famous film Veer-Zaara. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preeti Zinta. However, at that time, she preferred family over her career and turned down the film offer. Later, Rani Mukerji played the same role in this film, and this film became one of the memorable films of Hindi cinema.

What did Nadia Jamil say about Veer-Zaara casting?

Nadia Jamil made this revelation during a conversation on the show Rewind with Samina Peerzada. She said that famous director Yash Chopra had approached her for this film. Initially, the film was planned in a different way. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Nadia Jamil in lead roles. But later, the cast of the film changed, and Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji were cast in it. Nadia said that she was expecting her first child when she got the offer, and that's why she refused to do the film.

Why did Nadia Jamil turn down Veer-Zaara's offer?

Nadia Jamil said that she kept family above everything at that time, and even today, she does not regret her decision. She believes that becoming a mother was the most important and happiest moment of her life. Even though this role was very strong and important in the story of the film, she thought it was right to prioritize his personal life. Nadia also said that despite not being a part of the film, her relationship with Yash Chopra and his family always remained good.

What did Nadia Jamil say about struggles in the Pakistani industry?

During the interview, Nadia Jamil also opened up about her journey and struggles in Pakistan's entertainment industry. She said that it was not easy to make her mark in the industry and she had to face many challenges. The special thing about this episode was that it was the 100th episode of the show, so it was considered special. But after the show aired, Nadia also expressed her displeasure over an issue on social media.

Nadia Jamil's viral comment

Nadia Jamil objected to a sponsor brand of the show. She wrote that she respects actress Samina Peerzada a lot, but she wants to publicly disassociate herself from the brand that she considers racist and demeaning to women. She said that before recording the interview, she did not know who the sponsors of the show were. She clearly said that she doesn't support the idea that a woman needs to lighten her skin tone to look attractive.

