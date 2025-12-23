THIS relative of Raj Kapoor once lived in a chawl and garage, rejected films, built a massive empire worth Rs..., is among India's richest..., he is

We are talking about an actor whose path began with difficulties, but over time, this actor emerged as a major star in the Bollywood industry.

It is well-known that individuals attempting to succeed in the Bollywood industry face numerous challenges. To overcome these challenges, one must exert more effort, while their family should provide increased support. Today, we discuss an actor whose path began with challenges, yet over time, this actor grew into a significant star in the Bollywood film industry. Unexpectedly, this performer hailed from a lineage of actors, yet he still faced relentless challenges to achieve stardom.

The actor in question, Anil Kapoor, was born in 1956. His father, Surinder Kapoor, worked as a film producer, and his mother was Nirmal Kapoor. Anil was the second among four siblings. Anil’s familial connections were firmly planted in Bollywood since his father was a relative of the iconic Raj Kapoor, and they both aspired to make a mark in the industry. Anil Kapoor has appeared in more than 100 films. He has received several accolades, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards.

In the beginning, the Kapoor family became victims of financial struggles. At first, they resided in the garage of Prithviraj Kapoor. Nonetheless, they subsequently relocated to a chawl. Despite encountering numerous obstacles during his early days, Anil Kapoor persisted and ultimately rose to prominence as a top star in Bollywood.

In 1979, Anil Kapoor debuted in Hindi cinema with the movie Hamare Tumhare. He played a minor part in the movie. Throughout the years, Anil established a reputation for himself in the field. Anil Kapoor took on his first lead role in 1983, starring in Woh Saat Din with Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah.

His first two successes were Woh 7 Din and Meri Jung, which made him a star. He went onto establish himself as an actor with highly successful ventures, throughout the 1980s and 1990s, such as Saaheb, Mohabbat, Karma, Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Rakhwala, Kishen Kanhaiya, Beta, Laadla, Judaai, Virasat, Deewana Mastana, Biwi No.1, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Taal. After the leading role in hit Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, he had a series of flops and made a comeback with the multi-starrers No Entry and Welcome, both of which were superhits. This was followed by supporting roles in Race, Race 2, Shootout at Wadala, Dil Dhadakne Do, Total Dhamaal and Animal. Kapoor's first international film role was in Danny Boyle's acclaimed drama Slumdog Millionaire

